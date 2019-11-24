Video: Jon King Knocked Out Tom Matlon In 10 Seconds At Glory 72

Jon King Finished Tom Matlon In 10 Seconds, Scored The Fastest Knockout In Glory Kickboxing History

Glory 72 Superfight Series brought a heavyweight bout between Jon King and Tom Matlon. But the whole match lasted… well, only 10 seconds (including ref’s count)! It was the fastest KO win in the history of this competition!

King landed three devastating punches at the beginning of the fight. His last strike, big overhand right, sent Matlon to the canvas and turned the lights out. Tom Matlon didn’t move at all while the referee was counting.

What a great performance! Is this one of the fastest knockouts you’ve ever seen? Don’t forget, Jorge Masvidal recently crushed UFC’s record, when he turned the lights out on Ben Askren via flying knee after only 5 seconds.