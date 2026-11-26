Jinku Oda will face Shoot Boxing’s Yuta Arao at Krush 196 in Kobe on December 20. The former Krush super-welterweight champion’s next assignment brings him back to Japan after a September defeat in South Korea, while Arao will make his first appearance in the promotion.

Krush announced the matchup on November 25 for the evening show at Kobe Art Center’s Art Theater. Their 70-kilogram contest is scheduled for three three-minute rounds, with one extension round available. It is a non-title booking, not an announced championship challenge for Oda.

Arao brings Shoot Boxing credentials to his Krush debut

The visiting fighter represents Team Yoshitaka, the team led by Hiroshi Yoshitaka. Shoot Boxing’s own confirmation identifies Arao as its fourth-ranked Japanese super-welterweight and describes a striking game built around Kyokushin karate. Its preview highlights his right middle kick and straight punches, with knees among his close-range weapons.

Arao is from Nishinomiya in Hyogo, the same prefecture hosting the event. Krush lists the 29-year-old with 13 wins and three losses, including two knockout victories. Both men are orthodox fighters, according to their official profiles, so this is not a matchup against an opposite-stance debutant.

Oda, 24, represents TEAM3K and comes from Ibaraki in Osaka Prefecture. His listed record is nine wins and six losses, with four knockouts. Like Arao, he developed through full-contact karate before entering professional kickboxing; his debut in that sport came in November 2021.

Oda’s return follows a decision loss in Sangju

The former champion first competed in Krush in February 2023, beating Yashazaru by decision. His route to the super-welterweight belt included a knockout of Naoki Morita in the May 2024 tournament semifinal and a victory over Riku in the August final. His profile also records an extension-round defeat to Stoyan Koprivlenski that October.

More recently, Kim Hyun Jun defeated Oda at K-1 Fighting Network in Sangju on September 19. The official report lists a unanimous decision, with scores of 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28. That result provides the immediate competitive context for this new booking; the December contest has not taken place.

K-1’s written account described Oda pressing forward with hooks and attacking the legs, while Kim answered with straight punches, knees and middle kicks. In the final round, the Korean fighter circled and continued kicking as Oda pursued him with combinations. Those details come from the promotion’s report, not a newly reviewed interview.

In a November 25 written response, Oda confirmed he would compete in Kobe and framed the appearance as a chance to regain what he had lost through fighting. In English paraphrase of his Japanese post, he promised a performance that would give supporters reason to look forward to his future. He also thanked fans and said ticket requests were open.

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The evening card already includes the Haruto Matsumoto–Raita Hashimoto featherweight title final. Other confirmed attractions include Shimon Hyogo’s meeting with Ryuki Yasuo and the Kofukuda brothers’ professional debuts.

Doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m., with the first fight at 6:30 p.m. Japan time. Krush 196 is the evening half of the Kobe doubleheader, separate from the afternoon Krush 195 show. The official event page did not list a confirmed broadcast schedule when checked.