Jin Mandokoro Describes Calmer Mindset Before Fourth RISE Title Attempt

Jin Mandokoro feels less pressure entering his fourth RISE title attempt. In the promotion’s November 3 written interview, translated from Japanese, he described excitement, mental work after losing to Ryu Hanaoka and longer sparring and circuits for five-round conditioning.

He reported roughly three kilograms left to lose, including around two through dehydration. With hard training reduced, he is also reducing food intake; extended conditioning emphasized recovering his breathing quickly between efforts. Supporters’ belief has helped; his team emphasizes routine and Yuya provides technical advice. Losing to Hanaoka was particularly painful, briefly shaking his confidence.

Mandokoro respects Riku Kazushima’s fast, accurate straight left, right hook and high kick, despite feeling comfortable against southpaws. He prefers an early knockout but plans round-by-round scoring and opportunistic finishing. Kazushima’s knockout of Kaito Hasegawa surprised him.

He would like rematches with Kazuki Osaki and Ryujin Nasukawa, or a weight move after feeling comfortable higher up in ONE. Those are possibilities, not bookings. First, he wants the belt and a celebration with supporters.

In a separate October 29 written training update, Mandokoro said he had finished his final sparring without injury.

Kazushima reported finishing his own last training session without injury on November 2, thanking his coaches, teammates, family and supporters before turning to weight and condition management.

The Championship Opportunity At RISE 203

That opportunity comes on November 8 at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. The RISE 203 main event is a vacant super flyweight championship contest at 53 kilograms, rather than a defense by either participant. The official listing makes it bout eleven, scheduled for five three-minute rounds with one possible extra round. Mandokoro is the top-ranked contender and Kazushima is second; the winner becomes the fifth holder of this domestic championship.

What Their Records Show

Mandokoro’s promotion record helps explain why another title opportunity carries weight. It lists 39 appearances, comprising 24 wins, 14 losses and one no-contest, with nine knockout victories. The Kaijuku fighter has won the NEW WARRIORS super flyweight tournament, a separate achievement from the championship now available. His record also documents five-round meetings with Osaki in June 2024 and Hanaoka in December that year. His latest outing was a September decision loss to Arsen Soiyrkas in Thailand.

Kazushima brings a different championship history: he was RISE’s second flyweight champion before this opportunity in the heavier division. His official record stands at 16 wins, five losses and two draws, with eight knockouts. The Oikawa Dojo southpaw’s August appearance against Hasegawa ended in the second round. Both fighters’ records identify their previous meeting in Nagoya on May 11, 2025, making this a rematch rather than a first encounter. The official measurements put the southpaw at 164 centimeters, just one centimeter taller than the orthodox Mandokoro. Their stances contrast without a substantial height gap.