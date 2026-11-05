Jan Kaffa Meets Mohamed Hamami At GLORY 111 On February 6

GLORY has added Jan Kaffa against Mohamed Hamami to its February 6 card in Rotterdam. The promotion announced the featherweight matchup on November 5, giving GLORY 111 another bout in the same division as its championship main event. The show takes place in 2027, at RTM Stage, rather than later this year.

The official announcement invited fans to register for the ticket presale and promoted the prospect of a heated build-up. It did not explain the basis of that tension, so no specific dispute between the fighters has been established by the booking notice. Neither man’s remarks were included in the written announcement.

The event’s current lineup distinguishes this contest from the featherweight world title fight between Miguel Trindade and Berjan Peposhi. Kaffa and Hamami are listed in a regular featherweight matchup, not a championship contest or an announced title eliminator. Serkan Ozcaglayan against Joshua Akingbade is also advertised, at middleweight.

Kaffa And Hamami’s GLORY Background

Kaffa, known as The Diamond, represents the Netherlands. GLORY’s athlete page lists him at 28 years old and credits him with a 20-6 overall record, including seven knockouts. His separate promotional statistics show two GLORY wins and three losses, with no knockout wins in that organization. Those figures describe different scopes, not two versions of the same record.

One of the Dutch fighter’s previous GLORY appearances came in the opening phase of the joint GLORY-RISE featherweight tournament in Japan. Bobo Sacko defeated him by unanimous decision at GLORY 101 on June 21, 2025, at Yokohama Buntai. All three judges scored that bout 29-27 for Sacko.

🚨 BREAKING: There is some tension coming to #GLORY111 👀👀👀 A featherweight clash will take place on February 6 as Jan Kaffa faces Mohamed Hamami in what should make for an explosive build up and a crazy fight 🥊🥊🥊 Register for the presale NOW!#GLORY111 | FEB 6 | JOIN THE… pic.twitter.com/V9bHcYxflN — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) November 5, 2026

Hamami, nicknamed The Machine Gun, represents Morocco and is listed as 23. His official profile credits him with 17 wins, five defeats and eight knockouts. At 180 centimeters, he is six centimeters taller than the 174-centimeter Kaffa; both athlete pages list a weight of 65 kilograms. These are the promotion’s published measurements, not weigh-in results for February.

The Moroccan’s April 25 appearance at GLORY 107 ended in a loss to Deniz Demirkapu at the same Rotterdam venue that will stage this newly booked fight. The finalized official results record a knockout at 1:45 of the second round. That result supplies relevant GLORY background without treating the April bout as a new development.

Kaffa also has a direct competitive connection to one of the men in the February headliner. He defeated Peposhi by unanimous decision at GLORY 85 in Rotterdam in April 2023. That earlier win is historical context only: the new announcement does not promise the winner a meeting with either championship participant.

Trindade And Peposhi Headline In Rotterdam

Trindade will be making his first title defense after stopping Demirkapu in the third round at GLORY 110 in October. His meeting with Peposhi is their third, with the series tied at one win each. The champion’s assignment and Kaffa’s separate booking place two different featherweight storylines on the February card. Peposhi won their first encounter at GLORY 90, spoiling Trindade’s promotional debut. Trindade evened the rivalry at GLORY 106 on his way to the Last Featherweight Standing finals, setting up this championship trilogy.