James Condé is on ONE Championship’s kickboxing roster, with the promotion including the French fighter in its November 21 announcement of six signings across four disciplines. The 27-year-old joins the 155-pound division after appearances in GLORY and a championship run with KO Warriors.

ONE confirms Condé’s place at 155 pounds

ONE identifies Condé as a featherweight kickboxer, placing him in the weight class led by Superbon. Its announcement does not name a debut opponent, event or date for the newcomer, and it does not describe his arrival as a championship booking. The length of his agreement and financial terms are also undisclosed.

French kickboxing publication Les Infos Du Fight had reported his signing on November 9, ahead of the promotion’s broader roster introduction.

The promotion credits him with winning the KO Warriors lightweight belt in November 2025 through a first-round technical knockout. That finishing performance is the title credential ONE highlights as he enters its striking ranks, rather than a result from one of its own shows.

A route through GLORY and SENSHI

His previous promotion’s athlete page provides another view of his experience. GLORY lists the Frenchman at 1.83 meters tall and 70 kilograms, with ten wins, two defeats, no draws and four knockouts. Those are the figures shown on that profile; they should not be confused with his GLORY-only tally of one win and one loss.

Condé’s successful GLORY appearance came against Jonathan Mayezo at GLORY 88 in Paris on September 9, 2023. The organization’s official report records a unanimous decision, with three judges scoring the lightweight contest 30-27 and two returning 29-28. It listed the winner at 9-0 after that performance.

He later faced Younes Smaili at GLORY 94, held at Antwerp’s Lotto Arena on August 31, 2024. Smaili won by unanimous decision, receiving three 30-27 cards and two scores of 29-28. The finalized result identifies their contest as a 74.6-kilogram catchweight bout, not the 70-kilogram class on Condé’s athlete profile.

GLORY’s weigh-in report explains that the catchweight was revised after Smaili missed the originally agreed limit.

Between those GLORY appearances, Condé also competed at SENSHI 21 in Varna, Bulgaria, on April 20, 2024. The organizer’s results credit him with a unanimous decision over Mihail Velchovski in the opening contest, under KWU Full Contact rules at 75 kilograms. His path to ONE therefore includes competition under different promotional rules and weight arrangements.

Condé is one of two striking recruits in ONE’s announcement, alongside Italian Muay Thai fighter Giada Lo Verso. The other four additions are submission grapplers: Kendall Reusing, Marlon Godoy, Sarah Galvao and Patrick Gaudio.