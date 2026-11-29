Hiromi Wajima says criticism after consecutive defeats renewed his motivation rather than persuading him to quit. He discussed that turning point in ONE Championship’s November 29 written feature before facing Mohammad Siasarani.

He was uncertain whether his sponsor intended to hurt or motivate him. As a child, Wajima disliked karate, struggled competitively and had to continue until black belt after the friend who introduced him stopped attending. He later embraced kendo and Nippon Kempo.

Wajima also recalled considering MMA and training jiu-jitsu before returning to striking. His goal now is to recover the enjoyment of improving and winning.

From K-1 Champion To A ONE Main Event

ONE’s earlier October 2025 biography documents how he established himself before entering the promotion. Wajima won the K-1 super-welterweight championship in December 2021 by knocking out Minoru Kimura in the third round of their trilogy meeting. His title defenses included a technical knockout of Jomthong Chuwattana and a finish of Jordann Pikeur in 2023.

That biography also identifies the specific traditional ranks behind his multi-discipline background: first dan in karate, second dan in kendo and third dan in Nippon Kempo. It records training visits with Superbon and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in Thailand, as well as work with fellow former K-1 champion Rukiya Anpo. Those are established career details, not newly announced training arrangements for December.

His official ONE record contains two completed appearances. Nabil Anane beat him by unanimous decision at ONE 173, before Wajima defeated Ricardo Bravo by the same method at ONE SAMURAI 1. Both were three-round kickboxing contests. The ledger lists one victory and one defeat, with nine minutes completed in each bout; those numbers describe his ONE career rather than his entire professional record.

ONE’s November 27 preview lists the Japanese southpaw at 31 years old, training with Shika Gym, with 23 career victories and 18 finishes. Those career totals are distinct from the two completed appearances listed in his ONE record.

Siasarani Presents A Separate Rebound Test

Siasarani’s latest result is a split-decision loss to Masaaki Noiri at ONE SAMURAI 4. The tournament semifinal result ended his progress toward that kickboxing final. His official record also lists a first-round knockout of Kaito at 1:27 at ONE SAMURAI 2 and a unanimous decision over Pedro Dantas at ONE Fight Night 39.

Wajima–Siasarani Now Headlines In Yokohama

The Iranian has competed under more than one ruleset. His preceding results include a second-round Muay Thai knockout of Jo Nattawut and kickboxing decisions against Oskar Siegert and Kaito. ONE lists his promotional record as 10-3, with three knockout victories. The 24-year-old represents Team Mehdi Zatout; his biography traces his move from Iran to Thailand while still a teenager.

The December bout was already booked before being moved to the top of the card. ONE’s November 27 announcement postponed Chihiro Sawada against Anastasia Nikolakakos after Nikolakakos suffered an injury. That removed the vacant women’s atomweight MMA championship contest and elevated Wajima–Siasarani. ONE did not announce a replacement date for the title fight or disclose a diagnosis.

The event remains scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, at Yokohama Buntai in Yokohama, Japan. The current official card also includes Hiroba Minowa against Fabio Henrique in strawweight MMA, Taiju Shiratori against Shota Tezuka in bantamweight kickboxing, and Ryuya Okuwaki against Thongpoon PK Saenchai in atomweight Muay Thai. These are separate matchups, not opponents added to Wajima’s assignment.