Haruto Yasumoto vs. Narak Set For Vacant RISE World Featherweight Title

A former Rajadamnern champion stands between Haruto Yasumoto and RISE’s vacant world featherweight belt. Yasumoto will face Thailand’s Narak Banglong Auto Max at Kanadevia Hall in Tokyo on Sunday, December 20, the promotion announced on November 11.

Their championship fight is set at 57.5 kilograms over five three-minute rounds, with one extension round available. RISE identifies Yasumoto with Hashimoto Dojo and Narak with Bangtao Muay Thai. The winner will become the second holder of this world title, rather than taking a belt from a reigning opponent.

The kickboxing matchup announcement describes Narak as a southpaw technician and former Rajadamnern Stadium featherweight champion. It highlights his feints, front kicks and strong left body kick as tools for managing distance. Those are the promotion’s scouting assessments, not a prediction that Yasumoto will be unable to get inside.

🥊12.20 RISE WORLD SERIES 2026 🚨決定対戦カード🆕 ▼第2代RISE世界フェザー級（-57.5kg）王座決定戦 3分5R延長1R

安本晴翔（日本/橋本道場／第6代RISEフェザー級王者、S-cup 2025 世界王者）… pic.twitter.com/MxXJ9qxWQQ — RISE OFFICIAL (@RISE_2003) November 11, 2026

Yasumoto’s plan for five rounds

Yasumoto discussed the opportunity in the promotion’s complete Japanese written question-and-answer account, paraphrased here in English. He said reaching a world-title match in his third year with RISE was an important step. Tenshin Nasukawa was the inaugural champion before Yasumoto joined the organization, and he wants to maintain the belt’s standing through a strong performance.

He denied feeling pressure from Nasukawa’s place in the championship’s history, saying he trusted his own ability to produce a high-quality fight. He also asked for the main-event slot and expressed confidence that he could energize the audience. That was his preference, not confirmation of the final bout order.

His preparation is focused on a physically strong opponent who moves forward aggressively. Yasumoto said Thai fighters are skilled at managing five-round contests, but he intends to establish his own pace from the start rather than accept Narak’s rhythm. He hopes to finish, while acknowledging that the opponent’s actual strength will only become clear when they compete.

🥊12.20 RISE WORLD SERIES 2026 ✅前ラジャ王者の技巧派サウスポーが襲来 📹安本晴翔とRISE世界フェザー級王座を争うナーラック・バンロンオートマックスからのビデオメッセージを公開 🎫チケットはLINEチケットにて先行販売を実施中。熱戦の模様をぜひ会場でご観戦ください！ 🗓️12月20日(日)… pic.twitter.com/EDWUf1wgyB — RISE OFFICIAL (@RISE_2003) November 16, 2026

A world-title opportunity after the S-cup run

RISE’s current athlete profile records Yasumoto at 41 wins, four defeats, two draws and one no-contest, with 18 knockout victories. The 26-year-old from Higashiyamato, Tokyo, is listed as an orthodox fighter who specializes in kicks. His credentials include the sixth RISE featherweight championship and the 2025 S-cup world tournament title.

His most recent listed appearance was a first-round knockout of Petchpayathai Sor Poonsawat on September 19 at Tokyo’s EBARA WAVE ARENA Ota. Earlier in 2026, his record shows decisions against Ze Waliuo on June 6 and Takumi Terada on March 28. Those three performances preceded the November announcement of this world-title opportunity.

The S-cup campaign gave him another route through different opposition. His profile lists three bouts on November 24, 2025: a decision against Kan Kawakami, a first-round TKO against Koyata Yamada and a second-round TKO against Hyotaro Yamada. The December booking returns his attention to RISE’s single-fight championship system.

The event is billed as RISE WORLD SERIES 2026 TOKYO Final. Doors are scheduled to open at 1 p.m. in Japan, with the main card planned for 3 p.m.; an individual start time for Yasumoto–Narak is not listed. The official event page names ABEMA among the broadcast and production partners.