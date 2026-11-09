Haruto Matsumoto vs. Raita Hashimoto Title Final Moves To Kobe On December 20

Haruto Matsumoto and Raita Hashimoto will contest the vacant Krush featherweight championship in Kobe rather than Tokyo. A November 7 announcement moved their tournament final from the December 13 Korakuen Hall show to Krush 196 on December 20, giving the title fight a new setting in Matsumoto’s home prefecture of Hyogo.

The pairing remains intact. Krush’s notice says the switch follows the decision to stage the Kobe event; it does not announce a replacement opponent or a withdrawal. Meiko Denki has also been confirmed as the final’s presenting sponsor. The winner will become the promotion’s tenth featherweight champion.

A home-prefecture final for Matsumoto

Matsumoto welcomed the relocation in an original Japanese-language response on X, paraphrased here in English. He described the move as taking the stage from Tokyo to his home prefecture and said he intended to carry his momentum through to taking the belt home. His message expressed confidence about the opportunity, not a claim that he had already won the championship.

The 20-year-old represents TAD and is from Itami, Hyogo. His official profile lists eight wins, five by knockout, and two defeats. He is a southpaw standing 170 centimeters, and his amateur honors include the men’s 60-kilogram K-1 rules title at the 2025 WAKO world championships. Those credentials sit alongside an unfinished professional title pursuit.

Hashimoto’s own written reaction emphasized what the title opportunity meant to him. He said he would commit everything to making his experiences count and expressed his determination to become champion. The 21-year-old ALONZA ABLAZE fighter is from Matsusaka, Mie, rather than Hyogo, and enters the final with the same listed height and southpaw stance as his opponent.

神戸で王座決定戦 今までの事が全部意味のある事にするために

全てを掛けて挑みます 俺がチャンピオンになる。 https://t.co/ZTwHaEkY4O — 橋本 雷汰 (@7ra__ta5) November 7, 2026

Different routes through the August semifinals

The finalists advanced at Krush 191 on August 30. Matsumoto beat Eiki Kurata by majority decision, with the official result recording Kurata’s scores as 28-29, 28-28 and 28-30. Hashimoto stopped Ryunosuke Saito by first-round knockout at 1:13. These were separate semifinal victories, not a previous meeting between the two December finalists.

The bracket was established after Ishida won the K-1 featherweight championship in May, leaving the Krush belt vacant. Krush’s original July tournament announcement set out a four-man competition and the earlier Tokyo date for its final. At that launch, Hashimoto identified this as another chance after previously losing a tournament final to Ishida; Matsumoto also acknowledged earlier setbacks in his own title ambitions.

Hashimoto’s current official record stands at 11 wins, five by knockout, two losses and two draws. He won the 2022 K-1 Koshien 60-kilogram championship. His professional ledger includes a September 2024 meeting with Ishida, giving his return to a Krush championship final a specific earlier reference point rather than an unbeaten-prospect narrative.

This is a different championship from the K-1 featherweight belt Rui Okubo won from Ishida in September. The current K-1 champion has since outlined wider divisional ambitions.

Krush 196 is the evening half of the Kobe doubleheader

The promotion announced its first Kobe venture in October as two separately numbered shows on the same day: Krush 195 in the afternoon and Krush 196 at night. The title final belongs to the latter, not the daytime card. Both use the Kobe Arts Center’s theater venue.

The current Krush 196 event listing gives doors at 6 p.m. and a 6:30 p.m. start, local time. The final is scheduled for three three-minute rounds with one extension round. Ticket prices and a broadcast schedule remain unannounced on that listing. Meanwhile, the separate Krush 194 title fights in Tokyo concern other divisions and should not be confused with this relocated featherweight final.