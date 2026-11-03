Haruka Shimada Aims To Demonstrate RISE Champion’s Strength Against MARI

Haruka Shimada wants her performance against MARI to justify the value she places on her RISE championship. In the promotion’s November 2 written interview, translated from Japanese, she credited Koyuki Miyazaki with inspiring that conviction while also expressing interest in an ISKA belt.

Shimada described improved daily sparring with more women at VASILEUS, including Kira. Her finishing plan involves spreading attacks across body, head and legs before the decisive strike. She acknowledged getting overexcited and hearing corner instructions without processing them.

Having completed hard training, she was recovering from fatigue without a water cut; her usual weight is around 50 kilograms. A nose injury limited her year to two appearances, but she wants three or four annual appearances.

She respects MARI’s veteran fight management, banking on speed and power after gaining confidence against Koto Hiraoka. Her ambition is to stand apart from her rivals; she named no next opponent, accepting any strong 46-kilogram opponent.

A Short Professional Record Against A Veteran Champion

The champion’s official record gives that confidence a clear reference point. The kickboxing promotion lists her as unbeaten in seven professional appearances, with two knockouts. Her championship meeting with Hiraoka went five rounds in December 2025. Her subsequent June 2026 appearance against Pancak Sor.kongkrapan ended by second-round TKO, offering a different recent test from the longer contest that preceded it.

MARI presents a substantial experience contrast rather than an unbeaten record of her own. Her official profile lists 52 bouts: 18 wins, 29 losses and five draws, with one knockout. The Knuckles Gym fighter holds the ISKA women’s world atomweight championship and has also held Minerva titles at three weights. RISE identifies her as an orthodox fighter facing a southpaw; its measurements list an eight-centimeter height advantage, 159 centimeters to 151.

What The RISE 203 Listing Confirms

Their November 8 meeting at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall occupies the semi-final position, bout ten on an 11-fight card. It is a 46-kilogram SuperFight scheduled for three three-minute rounds with a possible extra round. Despite the participants’ championship credentials, the official listing does not advertise either belt as being at stake, nor describe a title unification.

The championship-deciding main event instead pairs Jin Mandokoro with Riku Kazushima at 53 kilograms over five rounds. That distinction matters to the stakes of Shimada’s remarks: the value she wants to demonstrate is a personal assessment, not a ruling that merges the organizations’ championships. Doors open at 5 p.m. Japan time, with the first bout scheduled for 5:15 p.m.; ABEMA is named in the broadcast information.