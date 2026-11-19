Tariq Osaro, Michael Boapeah, Anis Bouzid and Bouziane Kaddani have been assigned to the opening cut of the 2027 GLORY Invitational. The promotion’s November 19 announcement places all four at GLORY 111 on February 6 at RTM Stage in Rotterdam, moving their participation from the general tournament roster to a specific event.

The new graphic identifies Osaro, Boapeah and Bouzid as contenders, with Kaddani on the challengers’ side. One contender and three challenger places remain marked to be announced. Eight athletes will compete in Cut I, with four advancing.

Four Names, But No Opening Matchups Yet

GLORY says each of the four contenders will be randomly drawn against one of the four challengers. The columns do not constitute a bracket: the positioning of Osaro beside Kaddani, for example, is not confirmation that they will fight each other.

The latest post provides the event assignment that was missing from the earlier individual entry announcements. Osaro’s place in the Invitational was announced November 17, followed by Boapeah and Bouzid on November 18. Kaddani joined the announced field earlier on November 19.

THE #GLORY111 FIELD IS FILLING UP! We already know the first 4 participants that will fight in the Cut 1 on February 6! 4 Contenders will be randomly drawn against 4 Challengers and they will compete inide the RTM Stage!#GLORY111 | FEB 6 | TICKETS TOMORROW AT 12PM | RTM Stage,… pic.twitter.com/f5tqhwR2Ag — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) November 19, 2026

Their previous confirmations remain distinct from Thursday’s scheduling update. None of the four has an opponent named in the new post, and the promotion has not completed the eight-fighter lineup. The vacant places shown on this particular graphic should not be mistaken for the remaining places across the entire 32-person competition.

Cut I Starts A Five-Win Route To The Championship

The Invitational’s announced format splits 32 entrants into 16 GLORY contenders and 16 challengers. Because this is open-weight, the contender/challenger distinction describes entry groups rather than separate weight classes. The first phase is spread across four events, rather than asking the full field to compete in Rotterdam. The other initial cuts are scheduled for April, May and June.

Sixteen opening-stage winners then proceed to September’s Final Cut, held on one night with another random draw. That stage reduces the competition to eight athletes for the December Grand Prix finale. An opening victory in February therefore earns advancement to the next stage, not an immediate place in the final tournament.

The eventual champion must win three fights in that final evening. Combined with the opening cut and September qualification, the complete route requires five victories. GLORY’s original launch described a single-elimination competition without a second chance after defeat.

Rotterdam’s Separate Bouts Remain On The Card

The current official GLORY 111 listing also includes Deniz Demirkapu against Berjan Peposhi at featherweight, Serkan Ozcaglayan against Joshua Akingbade at middleweight, and Jan Kaffa against Mohamed Hamami at featherweight. These are separately advertised contests; the listing does not identify them as the remaining Invitational draw pairings.

Demirkapu–Peposhi is now displayed as a featherweight superfight. That is different from the earlier Miguel Trindade title-defense booking, which changed after the champion’s injury. The tournament roster update does not turn the replacement contest into a championship fight.

GLORY lists general ticket sales for November 20 at noon Central European Time. Its event page currently displays 17:00 GMT for both preliminary and main-card fields, but no bout-by-bout running order is provided. Those advertised times do not establish when an individual Invitational pairing will enter the ring.