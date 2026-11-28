GLORY has announced a four-man middleweight tournament for GLORY Rivals 7 on January 16, 2027, at Topsportcentrum Almere in the Netherlands. The November 27 announcement adds a one-night bracket to the first event in the promotion’s renewed collaboration with Enfusion.

Four middleweights enter a one-night bracket

The official graphic shows four opening positions feeding two places in the final. Advancing through that one-night bracket would require a semifinal and a final, not three separate bouts.

The promotion has not named the four entrants, attached a championship to the bracket or promised the winner a world-title opportunity. Tickets are on sale through GLORY.

Almere opens the renewed Enfusion partnership

The January event begins the four-event GLORY–Enfusion agreement announced on October 27. Their original written release describes a series intended to give developing kickboxers opportunities to compete on an international platform, with further events to follow during 2027.

GLORY chief executive Marshall Zelaznik presented the project as a route for fighters to develop, attract attention and demonstrate their ability. Enfusion founder and chief executive Edwin van Os described combining the organizations’ experience and platforms to create opportunities and matchups. Neither executive’s statement named the new middleweight entrants.

The organizations have worked together before. GLORY’s partnership release records their collaboration on the first three Rivals events in 2022. The January show therefore renews an existing promotional relationship rather than marking the first time GLORY and Enfusion have shared an event.

The wider Rivals program was relaunched with RingFight in June. That original GLORY release distinguishes regular numbered shows, staged in medium-to-large venues, from COLLISION’s arena and stadium events. Rivals is the regional-partner strand, intended to give prospects a platform to attract attention rather than automatically granting them a title fight or a place in a numbered event. The Enfusion agreement extends that regional approach into 2027.

The October agreement left broadcast details for later announcements. The November 27 tournament post does not add a broadcaster or a full bout order.

The tournament joins an existing January card

A separate Younes Smaili–Anouar Afakir matchup was announced for Rivals 7 on November 6. The official event page lists that bout as a 160-pound (72.5-kilogram) catchweight superfight, with the main card scheduled for 17:00 GMT. It does not list an individual time for the matchup. Their booking should not be confused with Friday’s middleweight bracket: neither fighter is identified as a tournament entrant in the new announcement.

Before Almere, the Rivals schedule reaches Den Bosch for November 28’s show with RingFight Promotions. Tayfun Ozcan and Afakir completed their weigh-in for that separate Rivals 6 main event. The Den Bosch and Almere cards have different dates, venues and promotional partners.

Four-man middleweight brackets also have a documented place in GLORY’s earlier numbered events. Its official GLORY 34 record lists a tournament in Denver on October 21, 2016, involving Israel Adesanya, Yousri Belgaroui, Ariel Machado and Robert Thomas. The semifinals paired Adesanya with Thomas and Belgaroui with Machado, before the two winners advanced. Adesanya beat Belgaroui by split decision in the final. That is historical context for the format, not evidence that any of those fighters will appear in Almere.