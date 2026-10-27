GLORY Rivals Returns With Enfusion Partnership, January 16 Relaunch In Almere

GLORY and Enfusion are joining forces for multiple GLORY Rivals events in 2027, with the first show scheduled for January 16 in Almere, Netherlands. GLORY announced the partnership on Tuesday morning, saying further events would follow throughout the year.

Enfusion’s own calendar independently lists the Almere date as Enfusion 169 and GLORY Rivals. Its event page still has the fight-card sections marked to be announced. No matchups or championship contests were included in GLORY’s partnership announcement.

The calendar displays a 19:30 start alongside the January 16 listing. The detailed event page also contains a separate 21:15 fight-card section, but neither section names any competitors. Those listings do not yet establish which fights will make up the Rivals portion of the show.

🚨 BREAKING: GLORY RIVALS WILL RETURN IN 2027 🔥🔥🔥 GLORY will partner with Enfusion Kickboxing throughout 2027 for multiple GLORY Rivals Event! The relaunch kicks off on January 16 in Almere with more events to follow all year long. pic.twitter.com/EAKh0VAHgM — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) October 27, 2026

GLORY has confirmed a series of events rather than just a single collaboration. However, its initial announcement does not identify the later dates, host cities, number of cards or broadcast arrangements. The January event is the only stop specified in that statement.

Rivals has linked the organizations before

This is a renewed relationship, not the first time the two promotions have worked under the Rivals banner. GLORY launched the series in January 2022 as a way to match fighters from different organizations and bring them into new markets. The original plan paired Enfusion in Europe with a separate RISE partnership in Japan.

At that launch, GLORY executive Scott Rudmann pointed to the Enfusion backgrounds of Donovan Wisse, Levi Rigters, Mohammed Jaraya and Luis Tavares. Those references described the fighters’ career paths at the time; they were not an announcement that any of them will compete in Almere.

The connection sits within a wider kickboxing landscape that has included GLORY’s featherweight title rebuilding and crossover careers beyond a single promotion. Enfusion’s own history identifies Edwin van Os, also a founder of It’s Showtime, as its creator, and dates the organization’s development to 2013. It lists Buakaw, Superbon, Andy Souwer and Tayfun Özcan among the established names who have competed for Enfusion, illustrating the talent history behind the returning collaboration rather than identifying the new event’s participants.

November’s Rivals 6 remains a separate event

GLORY has already announced Rivals 6 with RingFight Promotions for November 28 at Maaspoort in Den Bosch. That show precedes the new Enfusion schedule and should not be confused with the January relaunch.

🚨 BREAKING: THE #GLORYRIVALS6 FIGHT CARD IS OFFICIAL! GLORY and RingFight Promotions join forces for an incredible event on November 28 in the Maaspoort in Den Bosch and we can't wait to discover what the future of kickboxing has in store for us! Tickets are on sale NOW!… pic.twitter.com/3eDCLx4IuF — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) October 20, 2026

The broader GLORY calendar also includes the December 12 COLLISION 10 show in Arnhem, with its eight-man welterweight Grand Prix. Teodor Hristov is among the announced tournament entrants. Those existing bookings are distinct from the still-unannounced Almere card.