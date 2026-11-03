GLORY Completes COLLISION 10 Card With Three World Titles At Stake

GLORY has finalized its COLLISION 10 lineup for December 12 at GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands. The November 3 announcement confirms three titles: Mory Kromah against Antonio Plazibat, Mohamed Touchassie against Tarik Khbabez, and a welterweight tournament with Chico Kwasi’s belt available to the winner.

Kromah and Plazibat were due to meet in February’s Last Heavyweight Standing quarterfinals, before an injury forced Plazibat out. They now meet for the heavyweight championship. GLORY says security separated the pair during their heated promotional faceoff at GLORY 109.

Two Championship Fights Above The Tournament

Touchassie makes his first light heavyweight title defense against former two-time champion Khbabez. He captured the championship by winning three contests at June’s COLLISION 9 Grand Prix. Khbabez returns to the promotion for the first time since October 2025.

The heavyweight matchup pairs the current champion with the division’s top-ranked challenger. GLORY’s fighter records list Kromah at 38 wins, three losses and one draw, and Plazibat at 24 wins and five defeats. Their promotional records are 10-1 and 9-2 respectively, so those overall totals should not be confused with their results inside GLORY alone.

Touchassie’s official profile lists a 23-3 overall record and seven GLORY victories against three losses. Khbabez’s profile shows 53 wins, 12 losses and one draw overall. That gives the challenger considerably more recorded professional appearances, while Touchassie enters as the defending champion rather than another tournament entrant.

🚨 THE #COLLISION10 FIGHT CARD IS COMPLETE! An exceptional night of kickboxing awaits fans around the world. 3 GLORY World Titles will be on the line on December 12 🔥🔥🔥! Mory Kromah defends his GLORY Heavyweight Title against Antonio Plazibat in a highly anticipated grudge… pic.twitter.com/66Y1lH4ssK — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) November 3, 2026

The Complete Welterweight Grand Prix Draw

The eight-man welterweight draw begins during the Superfight Series. The event page assigns the quarterfinals as follows, placing Kwasi in the fourth pairing rather than giving the reigning champion a bye:

Quarterfinal 1: Teodor Hristov vs. Anwar Ouled-Chaib

Quarterfinal 2: Jay Overmeer vs. Antonio Krajinovic

Quarterfinal 3: Dmitry Menshikov vs. Fikri Sabri

Quarterfinal 4: Chico Kwasi vs. Mohammed Hamdi

The first two quarterfinal winners feed into semifinal one; the third and fourth winners feed into semifinal two. The semifinal winners then meet for the tournament and welterweight world championship. A successful run therefore requires three victories on the same night, not simply winning an opening-round title defense.

Hamicha and Nikola Todorovic are paired in the reserve contest. Separate from the welterweight bracket, the card also includes Donovan Wisse against Milos Cvjeticanin at light heavyweight and Bahram Rajabzadeh against Sina Karimian at heavyweight. GLORY describes Wisse–Cvjeticanin as a potential title eliminator, not a guaranteed championship opportunity.

The draw gives concrete opponents to contenders announced individually in September. Hristov’s inclusion and Ouled-Chaib’s selection initially left their pairings open; those two now meet. The finalized eight names also differ from the earlier Boutasaa announcement. GLORY’s release does not explain his absence.

Start Times And Broadcast Details

The official event schedule lists the Superfight Series for 17:00 GMT and the main card for 19:00 GMT on December 12. The main-event position belongs to Kromah–Plazibat, with the welterweight tournament final designated the co-main event.

Dutch viewers can purchase the event through KIJK. GLORY says the Superfight Series will stream free internationally on its fast channels and YouTube. The announcement does not establish identical main-card viewing arrangements in every country; regional broadcast availability must be checked separately.