GLORY will launch a 32-fighter, open-weight Invitational in 2027, beginning February 6 at GLORY 111 in Rotterdam. The promotion announced the competition Tuesday, laying out a six-event route to a December champion while leaving the participant list for later announcements.

Sixteen established GLORY contenders will be drawn against sixteen challengers. The opening phase runs through February, April, May and June. September’s Final Cut will bring the sixteen survivors together for another random draw, with its eight winners qualifying for the concluding Grand Prix.

Three Wins In One Night To Take The Final

The December winner must get through three bouts in one evening. Across the full bracket, the format therefore requires five victories: an opening-stage win, one at Final Cut, then a quarterfinal, semifinal and final. Those last three rounds belong to the same night rather than separate monthly cards.

CEO Marshall Zelaznik presented the Invitational as a test of GLORY’s fighters against outside challengers, with elimination rather than a second opportunity after defeat. The release identifies RTM Stage as the opening venue. Exact dates beyond February, the other locations and individual tournament matchups remain unannounced.

🚨 BREAKING: INTRODUCING GLORY INVITATIONAL GLORY is proud to announce the launch of the 2027 GLORY Invitational, a year-long open-weight tournament with 32 fighters aiming to become GLORY Invitational Champion. Starting at #GLORY111 on February 6 with the first round of ‘Cut’,… pic.twitter.com/LzW7Vx70uM — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) November 17, 2026

Rotterdam Already Has A Championship Headliner

The current GLORY 111 card is headed by Miguel Trindade’s featherweight title defense against Berjan Peposhi. Their third meeting is a divisional championship contest; neither the event listing nor Tuesday’s release identifies it as an Invitational pairing.

That distinction matters because the show combines an existing card with the newly announced opening stage. Trindade and Peposhi have one victory apiece in their rivalry. Peposhi took the first encounter at GLORY 90, before Trindade won their rematch at GLORY 106. The champion subsequently claimed the vacant belt against Deniz Demirkapu at GLORY 110.

Also advertised is Serkan Ozcaglayan against Joshua Akingbade at middleweight. Akingbade earned that booking after a successful promotional debut in Antwerp, while Ozcaglayan brings prior title-challenger experience. Their separately announced matchup is not proof that either has joined the open-weight field.

Jan Kaffa and Mohamed Hamami complete the three bouts currently displayed on the official event page. Their contest is listed at featherweight without a championship designation. The listing currently displays a 17:00 GMT main-card start. Both preliminary and main-card fields currently display that time. That is the event’s advertised time, not a confirmed running order or a bell time for any particular bout. The promotion has opened presale registration for the Rotterdam show; fans awaiting the Invitational draw still need the forthcoming roster announcements to learn which contenders and challengers will enter.