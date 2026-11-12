Ferrari Fairtex To Make ONE Kickboxing Debut Against Denis Souza Jr.

Ferrari Fairtex has another date for his first kickboxing appearance in ONE Championship. The Thai striker is booked against Brazil’s Denis Souza Jr. in a bantamweight contest at ONE Fight Night 50, according to the promotion’s November 8 Thai-language announcement.

The event takes place at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, on December 19 locally, corresponding to December 18 in U.S. primetime. ONE’s current event card lists this matchup alongside the Diogo Reis–Bebeto Oliveira flyweight submission grappling championship bout. The booking is not a kickboxing title fight.

Ferrari Gets Another Opportunity To Change Rulesets

An earlier attempt to switch disciplines fell through in September. Ferrari had been scheduled to face Akif Guluzada at The Inner Circle 29, but the Azerbaijani missed weight and Ferrari declined to proceed. This is a new opponent, rather than a rescheduling of that contest.

His subsequent appearance remained under Muay Thai rules. He edged Julio Lobo by split decision at The Inner Circle 30, following a unanimous-decision victory over Shinji Suzuki at ONE Fight Night 44. Those results give him consecutive wins entering the December assignment.

The Fairtex Training Center representative already has a substantial Thai stadium background. ONE’s athlete biography identifies him as a former Channel 7 Boxing Stadium champion and the recipient of Thailand’s 2021 Sports Writers Association Fighter of the Year award. His promotional debut came in 2022.

Souza Brings Two Completed ONE Kickboxing Bouts

Souza’s introduction to ONE was less straightforward. He arrived on a 16-fight professional winning streak before losing a split decision to Luo Chao at ONE Fight Night 43 in May. Three months later, he rebounded with a unanimous decision over Dmitrii Kovtun at ONE Fight Night 46.

The Brazilian therefore brings experience of this specific ruleset inside the promotion. His official athlete record lists those two completed kickboxing appearances, both reaching the end of the third round. He represents Coliseu Fight Club and is listed as 28 years old.

There was also an interruption to Souza’s schedule after the Kovtun victory. ONE announced in September that an injury had removed him from a planned Elbrus Osmanov matchup at ONE Fight Night 48, with Yi Yuxuan taking his place. The December booking does not establish details of that earlier injury.

ONE also requires a combined hydration test and weigh-in during event week, 24 to 48 hours before competition. The announcement confirms the scheduled matchup, not a completed weight check for either athlete.

For Ferrari, the equipment changes along with the discipline. ONE’s published kickboxing rules specify eight-ounce boxing gloves for bantamweight and lighter competitors. A non-title contest consists of three three-minute rounds, separated by one-minute intervals, rather than the five rounds used for a championship fight.

The promotion uses round-by-round scoring under the 10-point-must system. Its listed judging criteria prioritize knockdowns, damage, clean strikes, and aggression and ring positioning. Those are the terms of the December test; previous Muay Thai results should not be presented as an established ONE kickboxing record for Ferrari.