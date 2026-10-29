Darryl Verdonk Faces Kim Hyun Jun At K-1 Revenge II On November 23

Darryl Verdonk’s next K-1 assignment takes him back to Tokyo against South Korea’s Kim Hyun Jun. Their 70-kilogram contest is part of K-1 Revenge II at Korakuen Hall on November 23, with the Dutch-Indonesian fighter seeking a response to his early exit from this year’s World Max tournament.

The promotion announced the pairing on October 9, alongside Ouyang Feng against Koya Saito and Alassane Kamara against Shu Inagaki. All three matchups remain on the official event card. This was an opponent announcement for previously confirmed participants, not a newly announced tournament bracket or a championship fight for Verdonk.

A Korean breakthrough meets a World Max finalist

Kim arrives after defeating Hiromu Oda by decision at K-1 Fighting Network in Sangju, South Korea, on September 19. The promotion’s written announcement identifies that performance as the opportunity that brought him a K-1 contract and a place on its Japanese stage. His earlier victories include a 2023 win over Ryoki.

The Busan fighter competes out of Taehan Muay Thai Gym and holds the EMA and Kick Heros welterweight titles. His official profile lists a southpaw stance and a professional record of 12 wins, three losses and one draw, with three knockout victories. He is listed at 180 centimeters, three centimeters taller than his opponent.

Verdonk’s credentials at this weight include a runner-up finish in the 2025 K-1 World Max tournament and a previous Enfusion championship. His official K-1 profile identifies Fight Team Ringer as his gym, an orthodox stance and an 18-10 record with 11 knockouts.

His most recent appearance ended with a decision defeat to Lorenzo Di Vara in the September 12 World Max opening round. That loss prevented a return to the final rounds of the 70-kilogram competition. The November assignment instead gives him a standalone bout against a newly arriving opponent.

Two more pairings give the card its comeback theme

Ouyang, a former K-1 super-welterweight champion, faces the reigning Krush welterweight champion in Saito. The announcement says Saito withdrew from a planned September title defense through injury. His return comes at the higher weight against an opponent who stopped Sudsakorn Sor Klinmee in China on October 2 after sitting out this year’s World Max tournament.

Kamara and Inagaki meet at super-lightweight after each lost a K-1 title opportunity against Taio Asahisa. Inagaki rebounded from his November 2025 championship defeat by beating Takuma Tsukamoto in May. Kamara’s unsuccessful challenge came in September. Neither man is listed as defending a belt in their November meeting.

The official card assigns three three-minute rounds and one possible extension round to these contests. It also lists Ryota Ishida against Toma, Daizo Sasaki against Yuki Sakamoto and Riki against Chhut Serey Vannthong, plus three super-bantamweight bouts. A running order, opening time and broadcast schedule have not been specified on that page, so the listed matchups should not be read as a confirmed sequence.

Advance tickets are listed in five reserved-seat tiers, ranging from 10,000 yen to 70,000 yen, including tax. The event information specifies a 500-yen increase for same-day purchases and requires tickets for children of elementary-school age and older.

The November show is separate from K-1’s December 29 event at Yokohama Buntai, where Kouzi is booked to challenge Samuel Nagasawa for the lightweight title. That championship is contested at 62.5 kilograms, rather than the weight assigned to Verdonk and Kim.