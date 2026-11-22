Darryl Verdonk sees his K-1 development in Hajime no Ippo’s gradual-growth story, despite a winless 2026. He discussed that comparison in the promotion’s November 22 written interview before facing Kim Hyun Jun.

Korakuen Hall fulfills a personal wish inspired by the manga. He believes increasingly strong opponents have improved him over two years.

Recovered after arriving two days earlier, he praised his preparation, diet and condition, recognized Kim’s strength, and promised aggressive knockout pursuit. Defeats have intensified his motivation.

Asked about a December World Max reserve role, he prioritized Monday. He welcomed nearby fans without changing his approach inside the ring. These remarks are paraphrased in English from K-1’s original Japanese account.

A finalist trying to reverse the direction of his year

K-1’s athlete profile lists the 30-year-old as the runner-up in its 2025 World Max tournament. That achievement puts his current position in perspective: a fighter who reached the closing stage last season now needs a victory outside the championship bracket.

The same official record lists two appearances in 2026 before this assignment, against Jonas Salsicha in April and Lorenzo Di Vara in September. The latter ended his attempt to progress from this year’s opening round. The earlier report details the Di Vara decision and its tournament consequences.

His earlier breakthrough came against Hiromi Wajima in March 2024, when he scored a knockout on his K-1 debut. The promotion also identifies a February 2025 knockout of Jomthong as a significant subsequent win. Those successes explain the standard he is trying to recover, rather than establishing any entitlement to another tournament place.

Kim arrives after beating Hiromu Oda

Kim’s official profile records a decision victory over Hiromu Oda at K-1 Fighting Network in Sangju, South Korea, on September 19. The Busan fighter represents Taehan Muay Thai Gym and holds the EMA, TAS and Kick Heros titles at 70 kilograms.

In K-1’s written account, Kim traced his background from childhood taekwondo through a year of boxing to Muay Thai, which he began at 16.

He is listed as a 180-centimeter southpaw, opposite a 177-centimeter orthodox opponent from Fight Team Ringer. In the written interview, Kim said his nerves disappear inside the ring and identified becoming World Max champion as his main ambition. The Korean’s listed record is 14-3-1, with four knockouts; Verdonk’s is 18-10, with 11.

K-1 lists this as a super-welterweight contest, not a championship defense. The November 22 official scale report recorded Verdonk at 69.8 kilograms and Kim at 69.6, both below the contracted 70-kilogram limit. At the ceremony, Kim said he wanted an exciting performance marking a change of era, while Verdonk expressed confidence in his preparation.

Their ninth and final bout is scheduled for three three-minute rounds with one possible extension at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall on November 23. The main card starts at 6 p.m. Japan time, or 9 a.m. UTC. The original booking and wider event details are covered separately.

ABEMA lists coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. Japan time. Its overseas service includes Indonesia and South Korea among the available territories, giving audiences in countries represented by these fighters an official viewing route.