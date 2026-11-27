Daichi will meet Shoot Boxing prospect Takeru Sugimoto at Krush 195 on December 20, one of four new matchups announced for the afternoon show in Kobe. Hiroki Yasui faces Ryo Oishi, Rikuto Takahashi meets Rio Akiyama, and Daichi Hirata takes on professional newcomer Shin Ishigami.

The additions were confirmed on November 25. They belong to the daytime program at Kobe Art Center’s Art Theater, not the separate Krush 196 evening card. The following account is an English paraphrase of the Japanese announcements and fighter profiles; no new interview remarks are attributed to the participants.

Daichi faces a fast-starting Shoot Boxing newcomer

Daichi, representing ZEBRA GYM, is listed at 4-1 with two knockout wins. The 19-year-old from Higashiosaka won the 60-kilogram division at K-1 Koshien in 2024. His promotional profile lists an orthodox stance and a height of 170 centimeters.

Sugimoto arrives with a 6-1 record, including three knockouts, and the number-nine position in Shoot Boxing’s Japanese featherweight rankings. The 18-year-old represents Ryuseijuku Phantom Dojo. At 174 centimeters, he is four centimeters taller than his opponent, and he also uses an orthodox stance.

Shoot Boxing’s own announcement supplies the background to that early record. Sugimoto won his professional debut by second-round knockout in November 2025, then competed again in South Korea five days later and scored another second-round stoppage. December will mark his first Krush appearance. The featherweights are scheduled for three three-minute rounds with one extension round available.

Yasui and Oishi bring contrasting experience

The super-bantamweight addition pairs LoT gym’s Yasui with REMAKE GYM’s Oishi. Yasui, 24, holds a listed record of seven wins, ten defeats and one draw, with one knockout victory. His credentials include the ninth DEEP KICK 55-kilogram championship.

Oishi, 31, makes his Krush debut with six wins and one loss. Five of his victories have come by knockout, and his official profile identifies him as the ACF HEROES super-bantamweight champion. Both men are orthodox, although Yasui is listed at 174 centimeters against Oishi’s 165. Their contest also allows an extension after the scheduled three rounds.

Two more pairings introduce new faces

Takahashi and Akiyama are both making their first Krush appearances at super featherweight. FIGHT SCIENCE’s Takahashi is listed at 1-3, while TEAM ONE’s Akiyama has one professional win, by knockout. Shoot Boxing reports that Takahashi won his previous appearance at its November Aichi event. That result is background to this booking, not an outcome from Kobe.

The matchup puts an orthodox fighter against a southpaw: Takahashi is 24 and stands 175 centimeters, while Akiyama is 22 and stands 173. Their listing specifies three three-minute rounds, without the extension provision attached to the first two additions.

At super lightweight, ALL GYM’s Hirata brings one win and one draw into his Krush debut. Ishigami, representing TAD, will be making his professional debut. The 18-year-old won the 65-kilogram category in the 2024 K-1 Koshien western Japan qualifying tournament. Both fighters are orthodox, with Hirata holding a three-centimeter height advantage.

Doors for Krush 195 are scheduled for noon, with the first contest at 12:30 p.m. Japan time. The afternoon card already includes Yuto Shinohara against Yuto Saito. Later that day, the separate evening show features Jinku Oda against Yuta Arao and the Riki Soda–KING Takeshi rematch. A broadcast schedule remained unannounced on the afternoon event page when checked.