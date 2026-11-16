Chihiro Nakajima Retires After Seven-Year Kickboxing Career

The former Krush champion explains his decision and reflects on his final bout.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on November 16th, 2026
Chihiro Nakajima raises his red glove in an archival K-1 ring portrait
Chihiro Nakajima. Photo: K-1

Chihiro Nakajima has announced his retirement from active competition. The former Krush super-featherweight champion posted the decision on November 16, explaining that repeated injuries had increasingly restricted his preparation and ability to perform. He explicitly rejected treating those injuries as the reason for his defeats.

In his Japanese written statement, Nakajima described starting karate at four and joining POWER OF DREAM as a trainer at its chairman’s invitation. He turned professional at 24 while coaching. He felt overextension across multiple roles had shortened his seven-year competitive career.

His final bout, against Toma, helped him accept the decision. Although his punching options were limited, he could freely use the kicking techniques he loved and enjoyed competing despite losing. He wished Toma continued growth. Nakajima acknowledged unfinished goals without regretting his martial-arts life, cherishing the Krush belt, THE MATCH appearance, large crowds and experiences of victory and defeat. He thanked his supporters. This is an English paraphrase of his Japanese statement.

Ryota Ishida also paid tribute in a separate written post. He recalled Nakajima as his first light-sparring partner after joining POWER OF DREAM and said nobody had sparred with him more over roughly six years. He credited Nakajima with helping his development and thanked him for his active career. Ishida, who lost his K-1 featherweight belt to Rui Okubo in September, now faces Toma on the November 23 Korakuen Hall card.

From Karate To The Krush Championship

The official K-1 profile lists the Nerima-born fighter at 11 wins and seven defeats, with five knockout victories. His achievements before professional kickboxing included the 2017 All-Japan weight-category championship at light heavyweight and the 2018 US weight-category championship. He also placed third in the 2017 All-American open-weight competition, a different result from those two championship victories.

Nakajima debuted in Krush in May 2019. His championship breakthrough came in January 2022, when he won both stages of the tournament, defeating Tomoya Yokoyama in the final of the vacant super-featherweight title tournament. He later defended against Fumiya Nishimoto. His June 2022 appearance at THE MATCH ended in defeat to Shoot Boxing representative Yuki Kasahara; participation there was one of the milestones he singled out in retirement.

He made his K-1 debut with a knockout of Han Kyung Min in June 2023. A September decision loss to Naoki Takahashi cost him the Krush belt. His profile subsequently records wins over Yuta Murakoshi and Daniil Ermolenko, before his final career defeat to Toma at Krush 192 on September 26.

Nakajima’s Final Bout

The finalized promotion result gives Toma the knockout at 2:03 of round two. Nakajima’s retirement statement identifies that contest as his last match; it does not announce another farewell bout. In his own newly published assessment, Toma thanked Nakajima for accepting the matchup.

Published on November 16, 2026 at 8:43 am
Stay up-to-date with the latest MMA news, rumors, and updates by following the RED Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. Also, don't forget to add MiddleEasy to your Google News feed Follow us on Google News for even more coverage.
Share on Flipboard Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn
Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

Related

Leave a Comment