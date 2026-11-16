Chihiro Nakajima Retires After Seven-Year Kickboxing Career

Chihiro Nakajima has announced his retirement from active competition. The former Krush super-featherweight champion posted the decision on November 16, explaining that repeated injuries had increasingly restricted his preparation and ability to perform. He explicitly rejected treating those injuries as the reason for his defeats.

In his Japanese written statement, Nakajima described starting karate at four and joining POWER OF DREAM as a trainer at its chairman’s invitation. He turned professional at 24 while coaching. He felt overextension across multiple roles had shortened his seven-year competitive career.

His final bout, against Toma, helped him accept the decision. Although his punching options were limited, he could freely use the kicking techniques he loved and enjoyed competing despite losing. He wished Toma continued growth. Nakajima acknowledged unfinished goals without regretting his martial-arts life, cherishing the Krush belt, THE MATCH appearance, large crowds and experiences of victory and defeat. He thanked his supporters. This is an English paraphrase of his Japanese statement.

Ryota Ishida also paid tribute in a separate written post. He recalled Nakajima as his first light-sparring partner after joining POWER OF DREAM and said nobody had sparred with him more over roughly six years. He credited Nakajima with helping his development and thanked him for his active career. Ishida, who lost his K-1 featherweight belt to Rui Okubo in September, now faces Toma on the November 23 Korakuen Hall card.

俺がPODに移籍して1発目の練習で

1発目のマスの相手が

中島さんやった事を凄く覚えてます。 それから約6年、

俺とマスしてくれた数も中島さんが

ダントツで1番で多かったです。

お陰様で凄く成長する事が出来ました！

ありがとうございます🙇‍♂️ 現役生活、本当にお疲れ様でした！ https://t.co/3pPPND4zNs — 石田 龍大|Ryota Ishida (@ishida_ryota_35) November 16, 2026

From Karate To The Krush Championship

The official K-1 profile lists the Nerima-born fighter at 11 wins and seven defeats, with five knockout victories. His achievements before professional kickboxing included the 2017 All-Japan weight-category championship at light heavyweight and the 2018 US weight-category championship. He also placed third in the 2017 All-American open-weight competition, a different result from those two championship victories.

Nakajima debuted in Krush in May 2019. His championship breakthrough came in January 2022, when he won both stages of the tournament, defeating Tomoya Yokoyama in the final of the vacant super-featherweight title tournament. He later defended against Fumiya Nishimoto. His June 2022 appearance at THE MATCH ended in defeat to Shoot Boxing representative Yuki Kasahara; participation there was one of the milestones he singled out in retirement.

He made his K-1 debut with a knockout of Han Kyung Min in June 2023. A September decision loss to Naoki Takahashi cost him the Krush belt. His profile subsequently records wins over Yuta Murakoshi and Daniil Ermolenko, before his final career defeat to Toma at Krush 192 on September 26.

Nakajima’s Final Bout

The finalized promotion result gives Toma the knockout at 2:03 of round two. Nakajima’s retirement statement identifies that contest as his last match; it does not announce another farewell bout. In his own newly published assessment, Toma thanked Nakajima for accepting the matchup.