Carlos Mota will face Sentoin No. 1 at KNOCK OUT 71 on December 30 in Tokyo. The promotion has listed their contest at a contracted 58.5 kilograms under UNLIMITED rules, scheduled for three three-minute rounds.

The pairing appears among the additional matches in KNOCK OUT’s November 26 written conference report. That announcement identifies Mota as its reigning UNLIMITED featherweight champion, but the new matchup is not designated a championship defense.

Mota returns under UNLIMITED striking rules

The format permits more than conventional kickboxing. KNOCK OUT’s official rules summary allows elbows, throws and attacks against a grounded opponent, including punches, stomps and soccer kicks. Joint locks and chokeholds are excluded, distinguishing it from a full MMA contest. The same promotion’s RED and BLACK bouts prohibit grounded attacks and throws, so the rules for those other matches do not apply here.

Mota’s official profile names him as the inaugural UNLIMITED featherweight champion and a former LFA flyweight champion. It also lists his second-round knockout of Naoki Arikawa on December 30, 2025, with the finish recorded at 1:55. That result is part of his previous year-end appearance, not an outcome from the upcoming show.

His most recent entry on the promotion’s fight-results list is different: a September 5 walkover against Akira Fukunaga. KNOCK OUT attributes that outcome to a doctor’s stoppage after Fukunaga became unwell. The walkover therefore did not involve a contested bout.

MiddleEasy’s earlier coverage of Mota’s LFA 122 title challenge against Charles Johnson documents another stage of his MMA career. Johnson retained that championship; Mota’s later credentials and current striking assignment belong to a different point in his career.

Sentoin brings experience in both formats

Sentoin represents EXARES and comes from Osaka. The promotion lists him at 174 centimeters tall, compared with 163 centimeters for Mota. His official profile identifies him as a former DEEP KICK 57.5-kilogram champion and separates his conventional kickboxing record from his UNLIMITED appearances. The latter list includes a second-round knockout of Kojiro Nishimura in March and a first-round knockout loss to Qumuxifu in June.

He subsequently beat Keito by split decision on August 8. KNOCK OUT records the three scores as 29-28, 28-29 and 30-29. The two judges favoring Sentoin differed in their round-by-round totals, while the remaining card favored Keito.

In his November 25 written response to the booking, Sentoin cast himself as the outsider and urged supporters to back him for an upset. His written response is translated here from Japanese.

Mota also remains a reference point for other athletes in the division. In Reijiro Takanashi’s earlier account of his ambitions, he named Mota among the opponents he hoped to face. That expressed goal did not establish a title booking and is separate from the confirmed Sentoin match.

The December event takes place at Yoyogi National Gymnasium No. 2 under the K.O CLIMAX 2026 banner. The promotion advertises U-NEXT coverage. Doors are advertised for 1 p.m. and the show for 2 p.m. Japan time, corresponding to 5 a.m. UTC. The published lineup does not provide a specific start time for Mota and Sentoin.

The same card includes the separately announced Leona Pettas–Fumiya Osawa pairing. Unlike Mota–Sentoin, that match still has its contracted weight and rules listed as under discussion. The differing entries show why each bout’s conditions must be read individually rather than inferred from the event’s other contests.