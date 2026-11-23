Buakaw Banchamek has an opponent for what K-1 is billing as his final fight in Japan. The Thai veteran will face Taio Asahisa at K-1 World Max 2026 on December 29 at Yokohama Buntai, the promotion announced on November 23.

The matchup is contracted at 72 kilograms. K-1’s event listing specifies three three-minute rounds, with one extension round if required. It is listed separately from the evening’s 70-kilogram world tournament, rather than as a place in that bracket or a defense of Asahisa’s super-lightweight championship.

The announcement’s geographical wording matters: this is presented as Buakaw’s last appearance in Japan, not a declaration that he will never compete anywhere again. No wider retirement schedule is established in the official written announcement.

Buakaw returns to the stage that built his K-1 legacy

Now 44, Buakaw won the K-1 World Max tournaments in 2004 and 2006. His official career profile recounts a first championship run that included wins over Takayuki Kohiruimaki and Masato. Andy Souwer beat him in the following year’s final, before Buakaw defeated Yoshihiro Sato in the 2006 semifinals and avenged the Souwer loss to become champion again.

K-1’s current listing credits him with 246 wins, including 74 knockouts, alongside 25 losses, 14 draws and two no contests across 287 bouts. Asahisa has the height advantage, but Buakaw brings a substantially longer competitive record.

His achievements extend beyond that tournament. K-1 also lists his 2010 Shoot Boxing S-cup championship among his titles. The Banchamek Gym fighter is from Surin, Thailand, and is listed at 174 centimeters with an orthodox stance.

Japanese fans last saw him compete for K-1 against Stoyan Koprivlenski in July 2024. He lost that matchup by decision. Earlier that year, he knocked out Minoru Kimura in the second round at Rizin, following his 2023 draw with Rukiya Anpo.

🚨ブアカーオ、日本ラストファイトが決定‼️

その最後の相手は朝久泰央💥 ||◤K-1 WORLD MAX 2026◢||

🗓️ 12月29日(火) 🏟️横浜BUNTAI 株式会社 𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒

⋱-𝟕𝟐𝐊𝐆 𝐅𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓⋰ 🇹🇭ブアカーオ・バンチャメーク

K-1 WORLD MAX 2004・2006 優勝

— 𝐯𝐬 —

🇯🇵朝久泰央

K-1 WORLD GP… pic.twitter.com/TSUUXg4ZGI — K-1【Official Account】 (@k1wgp_pr) November 23, 2026

Asahisa takes a higher-weight assignment

Asahisa, 28, enters the booking as a two-division K-1 champion. His official honors include the fifth lightweight championship and the eighth super-lightweight championship. The latter division is 65 kilograms, making the announced limit seven kilograms above his championship class.

The Asahisa Dojo representative is listed at 178 centimeters and uses a switch stance. His current K-1 record is 25 wins, including six knockouts, against nine defeats. He developed under his father Atsushi alongside older brother Hirotaka, who is also booked on the December card against Yuzuki Satomi.

Taio’s lightweight title came against Gonnapar Weerasakreck in July 2021 after an extension-round decision. A subsequent rivalry with Yuki Yoza included a non-title defeat in 2022 and the loss of his championship in their March 2023 rematch. More recently, he defeated Shu Inagaki for the super-lightweight belt in November 2025 and defended against Alassane Kamara in September 2026.

The backdrop includes Kamara’s pursuit of another meeting with Asahisa. Buakaw’s career has also taken him into bare-knuckle competition, including his body-shot stoppage in his BKFC debut. That crossover run was a distinct chapter from the earlier Thailand farewell coverage; the new announcement specifically concerns Japan.

The December event’s current schedule lists doors opening at noon and the main fights beginning at 2 p.m. local time. Broadcast details remain unannounced on the official event page.