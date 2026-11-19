Bouziane Kaddani has secured a place in the 2027 GLORY Invitational, giving the Moroccan heavyweight a route into the promotion’s new openweight competition. GLORY confirmed his inclusion on November 19 and placed him on the challengers’ side of its tournament graphic.

The announcement names an entrant, not an opening-round opponent. No individual matchup or fight date was assigned to Kaddani in the post, which follows the promotion’s initial explanation of how established GLORY fighters and outside challengers will be brought together.

Nicknamed The Atlas Lion, the 27-year-old is listed on GLORY’s athlete page at 1.94 meters tall, with an overall record of 14 wins and one defeat. Ten of those victories came by knockout. His promotional record, in the heavyweight division, is one win, no losses and one knockout.

🚨 BREAKING: Bouziane Kaddani JOINS THE 2027 GLORY INVITATIONAL 🚨🚨 After an incredible debut in Antwerp, the Moroccan will join the field of the #GLORYINVITATIONAL 🔥🔥🔥. Who would you like to see him face first? pic.twitter.com/BiTvN1IqLF — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) November 19, 2026

The accompanying field graphic names Tariq Osaro, Michael Boapeah and Anis Bouzid in the contenders’ column, opposite Kaddani in the first challenger slot. The other positions remain unnamed on that particular graphic. Those columns show how GLORY is assembling the two groups; they do not place Kaddani against any of those three men.

A six-event tournament with no second chance

The Invitational starts with 32 participants, split between 16 GLORY contenders and 16 challengers. Each contender will be randomly paired with a challenger for the first stage, rather than choosing an opponent. Kaddani’s confirmation therefore identifies which side of that opening draw he occupies.

GLORY has scheduled four initial cuts across February, April, May and June. The first takes place at GLORY 111 on February 6, 2027, at RTM Stage in Rotterdam. That is the tournament’s opening date, not confirmation that every announced participant competes on the same card.

The 16 fighters who survive those opening contests advance to September’s Final Cut. They will compete on one night, with another random draw determining the pairings. Eight winners then reach December’s Grand Prix finale, where the eventual champion must win three bouts in a single evening.

The format is single elimination throughout. A fighter who completes the route would need five victories: an opening cut, September’s qualifying bout, and three wins in the final night. Entry alone does not provide a place in the eight-man finale.

His Antwerp introduction ended one second before the bell

Kaddani’s entry announcement points back to his October 17 debut against Asdren Gashi at Lotto Arena in Antwerp. The finalized GLORY 110 card included their heavyweight meeting in the Superfight Series, separate from the main card’s featherweight championship bout.

He won by knockout from a punch at 2:59 of round three, according to the promotion’s completed results. Gashi’s record was listed as 19 wins, seven defeats and one draw after that contest.

There is also a dated distinction in the size figures attached to him. The October 16 weigh-in sheet recorded Kaddani at 148.7 kilograms against Gashi’s 121 kilograms. His current profile lists 139 kilograms. The scale reading belongs to that Antwerp fight week; it is not a newly verified weigh-in for the Invitational.

The original Antwerp card described Gashi–Kaddani as an all-Belgium heavyweight clash. The new Invitational announcement identifies Kaddani with Morocco, as does his current athlete profile.