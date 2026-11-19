Berjan Peposhi’s February title challenge is off, but he will still have a trilogy fight at GLORY 111. The promotion announced Thursday that Deniz Demirkapu will replace injured featherweight champion Miguel Trindade on February 6, 2027, at RTM Stage in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

There is no diagnosis or projected return attached to Thursday’s injury announcement, so the notice does not establish when Trindade will be ready to defend again. It also makes no mention of vacating his belt or creating an interim championship.

The updated event page instead bills Demirkapu against Peposhi as a featherweight superfight. It is a material change from the Trindade–Peposhi title defense announced in October: Peposhi now faces another leading contender rather than the reigning champion. The current listing ranks Peposhi first and Demirkapu second in the division.

🚨 BREAKING: A TRILOGY REPLACES ANOTHER at #GLORY111 🚨 Berjan Peposhi will now face Deniz Demirkapu on February 6! 'Mr. Fight of The Night' and 'Badboy' will settle their rivalry in the RTM Stage. Who will win this iconic trilogy at #GLORY111? Miguel Trindade had to… pic.twitter.com/VBpFk3nZnb — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) November 19, 2026

Another rivalry reaches its third meeting

Peposhi’s official profile lists a 33-9 overall record, while Demirkapu’s stands at 18-6. Both remain above the other contenders in the current featherweight rankings, giving the revised matchup significance beyond its familiar names.

Peposhi and Demirkapu have split their previous two encounters. Their first meeting took place at GLORY 100 on June 14, 2025, at Rotterdam Ahoy. Peposhi won by unanimous decision, with all five judges scoring the three-round contest 30-25 in his favor.

Demirkapu reversed that result at COLLISION 9 on June 13, 2026, again at Rotterdam Ahoy. GLORY’s finalized report records his unanimous-decision victory and identifies that rematch as a 67-kilogram catchweight contest. February’s booking is listed at featherweight, rather than repeating the catchweight designation from their second fight.

Both men subsequently competed at GLORY 110 in Antwerp on October 17, with different outcomes. Trindade stopped Demirkapu in the third round to win the vacant featherweight championship. Peposhi defeated Jeremi Monteiro by unanimous decision on the same card, putting himself in position for the championship opportunity that was then announced later that month.

There was a separate score to settle in the original main event. Peposhi had beaten Trindade at GLORY 90 before the Portuguese fighter evened their series at GLORY 106. That deciding bout is no longer the February matchup; GLORY has not supplied a replacement date for it.

GLORY’s archival video package revisits the two earlier fights in this rivalry; it is not footage from the newly announced matchup.

What the revised Rotterdam card lists

The current lineup also includes Serkan Ozcaglayan against Joshua Akingbade at middleweight and Jan Kaffa against Mohamed Hamami at featherweight. Those supporting contests remain displayed on the official event page alongside the new featured pairing.

GLORY 111 is also scheduled to open the promotion’s 2027 open-weight Invitational. That competition begins a six-event calendar culminating in December. Its tournament format should not be confused with this divisional superfight: the Demirkapu–Peposhi announcement does not identify their contest as an Invitational draw.

For spectators planning the February trip, the event page lists a ticket presale on Thursday, November 19, at 17:00 CET, followed by general sales on Friday, November 20, at noon CET. It currently gives 17:00 GMT as the main-card start time. Those are the promotion’s published arrangements, not an assurance that the complete fight order is finalized.