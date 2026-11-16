Atsuki Yamada vs. Yusei Horimoto: RISE Books December 20 Bout

Atsuki Yamada and Yusei Horimoto have a route back to winning form on the same Tokyo show as the fighters who beat them in September. RISE has matched its fifth- and seventh-ranked bantamweights for December 20 at Kanadevia Hall, following their unsuccessful world-tournament selection matches.

The promotion announced the pairing on November 11. Unlike the four opening-round tournament matches on that card, this is listed as a separate 55-kilogram contest: three rounds of three minutes, with one extension round available. Neither man has been announced here as an automatic tournament entrant or title challenger.

Two selection-match defeats lead to a direct meeting

Yamada pushed Masashi Kumura close to a knockout before losing their September 19 contest. Horimoto took on Ryu Hanaoka and contested his technical game, but also left without the decision.

🥊12.20 RISE WORLD SERIES 2026 🚨決定対戦カード🆕 ▼バンタム級（-55kg）3分3R延長1R

山田貴紀（山口道場／同級5位）

堀本祐惺（TRY HARD GYM／同級7位） 🗓️12月20日(日) 東京・Kanadevia Hall pic.twitter.com/1MXrk4dxlR — RISE OFFICIAL (@RISE_2003) November 11, 2026

In his November 13 Japanese-language announcement, Yamada said he would attack from the first round and aim for a stoppage. In English paraphrase, he accepted that losing explained his exclusion from the tournament, while promising a performance that would make that decision regrettable. He also urged supporters to buy tickets through his own allocation and attend in Tokyo.

12月20日13戦目

RISE WORLD SERIES 2026 TOKYO FINAL

試合決まりました！今回も1ラウンド目から倒しに行きます！負けたから仕方ないけど僕をトーナメントに入れへんかったこと後悔するような試合魅せたります！それとほんまにチケット俺から買ってください！東京ですが沢山の応援よろしくお願いします pic.twitter.com/HjlKUa7XWW — 山田貴紀 (@y_atsuki0305) November 13, 2026

Yamada trains at Yamaguchi Dojo. His official profile lists an orthodox stance, a karate background and knees as his preferred technique. The Osaka-born fighter stands 169 centimeters and is 18, having been born on March 5, 2008. His listed professional record is eight wins and four losses, with five knockouts.

Horimoto targets a different end to the year

Horimoto’s own November 11 written response was focused on the end of the year. He said he did not want to finish it on a loss and intended to demonstrate a clear difference against his opponent. His ambition is to win a belt next year; that statement does not establish a scheduled championship opportunity.

In a November 12 follow-up, Horimoto explained that he had wanted this opponent for some time and welcomed the matchup becoming a reality.

The TRY HARD GYM athlete uses a switching stance, rather than Yamada’s listed orthodox approach. RISE gives his height as 168 centimeters and identifies kicking as his favored technique. He has a full-contact karate background. Born on August 30, 2007, he is 19, and his official record stands at seven wins and three defeats, including two knockouts.

The card’s tournament field separately includes Koki Osaki against Kumura, Hanaoka against Akram Ouchibi and Toki Oshika against Aymar Arias. Main-program action is planned for 3 p.m. in Tokyo, after doors open at 1 p.m.; an individual start time for Yamada–Horimoto is not specified.