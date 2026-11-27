Atsuki Yamada will replace Masashi Kumura against Koki Osaki in RISE’s 55-kilogram world tournament on December 20. RISE announced the switch on November 27 after Kumura withdrew with a right-foot injury. The announcement details are translated from Japanese.

Kumura attributed the injury to his November 18 ONE appearance. In RISE’s written announcement, he reported ligament damage and a hospital estimate of four to six weeks for recovery. He said he had tried to get ready, but discussions with his doctor and team led to the withdrawal. He expressed disappointment at missing the tournament, apologized to Osaki and supporters, and said he would prioritize returning fully recovered. These are his reported medical details, not an independently verified diagnosis.

Yamada gets a tournament place against Osaki

The revised opening-round bout is listed for three three-minute rounds, with one extension round available. Osaki represents OISHI GYM and holds the RISE world bantamweight title. Yamada, of Yamaguchi Dojo, is the promotion’s fifth-ranked bantamweight. Their match takes place at Kanadevia Hall in Tokyo.

The change also affects Yamada’s earlier booking against Yusei Horimoto. Tsubasa, ranked 11th, now faces the seventh-ranked Horimoto instead, keeping that separate bantamweight contest on the card.

🥊12.20 RISE WORLD SERIES 2026 🚨変更対戦カード🆕

▼RISE WORLD SERIES -55kg Tournament 3分3R延長1R

大﨑孔稀（日本/OISHI GYM／第2代RISE世界バンタム級王者）

山田貴紀（山口道場／同級5位） RISE WORLD SERIES -55kg… pic.twitter.com/kimYcrsCUu — RISE OFFICIAL (@RISE_2003) November 27, 2026

Yamada is an 18-year-old from Sakai, Osaka, with a karate background. His official RISE profile lists eight wins and four losses, with five knockouts, across 12 professional bouts. He stands 169 centimeters, fights from an orthodox stance and identifies knees as his favored technique.

That ledger records his September 19 meeting with Kumura as an extension-round decision. RISE’s replacement announcement notes that Yamada scored a knockdown but lost. His previous listed appearance was a first-round knockout of JIN at RISE EVOL OSAKA2 on April 12. The new tournament opportunity follows the Kumura defeat; it is not a reversal of the earlier result.

A different challenge from the original Kumura draw

The original November 11 tournament announcement had paired Osaki with Kumura, then listed as RISE’s fourth-ranked bantamweight and a former Krush super-bantamweight champion. Osaki therefore remains in the opening round, but faces a different opponent from the one announced earlier this month.

The experience gap is clear in the promotion’s athlete records. Osaki, 27, has a listed career total of 50 contests: 40 wins, eight defeats, one draw and one no contest, with 23 knockouts. Like Yamada, he has a karate background and an orthodox stance. RISE lists him at 165 centimeters, four centimeters shorter than the incoming opponent. His listed honors also include the Rajadamnern interim super-bantamweight championship and an earlier RISE bantamweight crown, adding another contrast with Yamada’s much shorter professional ledger.

Kumura leaves the bracket after a successful ONE outing, rather than a loss there. ONE’s official athlete record lists his win over Ellis Badr Barboza as a first-round TKO at 2:58. It is his only completed ONE bout on that ledger.

The current event page retains the other three first-round pairings: Ryu Hanaoka against Akram Ouchibi, Masahiko Suzuki against Jarunsuk, and Toki Oshika against Aymar Arias. Yamada fills the vacated tournament place without adding another opening-round match. Doors are scheduled for 1 p.m. local time, with main-program action starting at 3 p.m.