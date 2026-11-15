Arina Kobayashi To Defend KNOCK OUT Title Against Phayahong On December 30

Arina Kobayashi will defend the KNOCK OUT RED women’s light-flyweight championship against Phayahong Banchamek on December 30. The promotion confirmed the match on November 15, pairing its inaugural champion with a challenger who has held titles under both K-1 and Rajadamnern Stadium rules.

The championship contest is set for three three-minute rounds at 49 kilograms. It belongs to KNOCK OUT 71: K.O CLIMAX 2026, the promotion’s year-end event at Yoyogi National Gymnasium’s second arena in Tokyo.

Kobayashi responds to the booking

In her own written announcement, translated and paraphrased here from Japanese, Kobayashi said the defense was confirmed and presented the matchup as one fans had wanted to see. She expressed confidence that she would not lose, promised her usual approach and asked supporters to get behind her. A later short repost repeated that confidence without adding another opponent, date or condition.

◤12.30 ゴールデンホイヤー×カイジ presents KNOCK OUT.71 ～K.O CLIMAX 2026～◢ カード決定‼️🔥 KNOCK OUT-RED女子ライトフライ級タイトルマッチ／3分3R 🔴王者

小林愛理奈 🇯🇵（フリー）

初代KNOCK OUT-RED女子ライトフライ級王者

🆚

🔵挑戦者（タイ）

パヤーフォン・バンチャメーク 🇹🇭… pic.twitter.com/c1ac7e16Ia — KNOCK OUT（ノックアウト）公式 (@kb_knockout) November 15, 2026

A champion arriving off three early finishes

Kobayashi reaches this defense after three first-round knockouts in her three listed KNOCK OUT appearances. Her official history records a 23-second finish of Phuduan Commando Gym on May 15, followed by a knockout of Sanengarm SakChamni at 1:27 on August 8. The latter appearance was the championship-winning assignment, rather than an earlier successful defense.

She returned on November 3 at KNOCK OUT REBELS SERIES 15 and stopped Mafia Phetmongkoldee at 0:59 of the opening round. Her current promotional profile lists her as a former RISE QUEEN mini-flyweight champion as well as the first holder of this RED belt. It gives her height as 152 centimeters and her stance as orthodox.

For Phayahong, the announcement specifically identifies previous reigns as the inaugural K-1 women’s atomweight champion and inaugural Rajadamnern women’s minimumweight champion. Those are achievements in different competitive settings, not evidence that either of those titles will also be on the line in Tokyo. The advertised prize here is Kobayashi’s KNOCK OUT championship.

The rules and year-end setting

The RED format permits elbows and knees from the clinch, using open-finger gloves as its standard equipment. Throws, submissions and strikes against a grounded opponent are prohibited. That is distinct from both the promotion’s elbow-free BLACK matches and its UNLIMITED contests, where the rules allow attacks after a takedown.

The promotion’s event page lists doors opening at 1 p.m. and the show starting at 2 p.m. local time. General ticket sales are scheduled for November 20 at 10 a.m. in Japan, following the official advance-sale opening on November 10. The new defense was announced during the November 15 Korakuen Hall show.