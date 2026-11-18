Anis Bouzid has secured a place in GLORY’s 2027 Invitational, giving the Belgian-Moroccan heavyweight another tournament campaign after his breakthrough season and June defeat to Antonio Plazibat.

GLORY confirmed Bouzid’s entry in a written announcement on November 18. He joins the promotion’s side of a 32-fighter, open-weight competition scheduled to run from February through December next year. His inclusion is confirmed, but his first opponent and individual appearance date have not been announced.

The new field already includes Tariq Osaro and Michael Boapeah. Their announcements established separate entries, not a matchup with Bouzid. GLORY’s accompanying field graphic places all three among its contenders while leaving their opposing challenger slots unfilled.

Bouzid’s route from breakout award to another tournament

The promotion highlighted Bouzid’s 2025 Breakout Fighter of the Year award when announcing his return. Its original awards release traced that recognition to three consecutive victories and the fastest knockout of GLORY’s 2025 season.

That run followed an arm injury in his promotional debut in 2024. The award therefore recognized a competitive comeback as well as his results, rather than simply a newcomer receiving a place in the heavyweight division. His official profile also credits the campaign with qualifying him for the Last Heavyweight Standing Finals.

GLORY’s official profile lists the fighter nicknamed Takamura at 31 years old and 1.94 meters tall. Its biography describes him as an experienced kickboxer who is also undefeated in professional boxing, linking that boxing background to his fighting style. The promotion identifies him as Belgian-Moroccan, with Morocco represented on his new tournament announcement graphic.

🚨 BREAKING: Anis Bouzid JOINS THE 2027 GLORY INVITATIONAL 🚨🚨 The 2025 Breakout Fighter of the Year is back after a crazy war in June against Antonio Plazibat! pic.twitter.com/zQ6K7OqAig — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) November 18, 2026

Bouzid’s most recent contest identified in the announcement was his COLLISION 9 meeting with Plazibat on June 13 at Rotterdam Ahoy. GLORY’s original event report described a close fight that required an additional round before Plazibat increased his pressure and knocked Bouzid down with punches.

Plazibat won by knockout in that fourth, extra round. The new Invitational entry is Bouzid’s next confirmed tournament commitment, not an announcement of a rematch. GLORY’s report also described Plazibat subsequently facing off with heavyweight champion Mory Kromah at the post-event press conference, separating that title trajectory from Bouzid’s newly confirmed campaign.

How the Invitational narrows from 32 fighters to one

The announced Invitational format divides the field into 16 established GLORY contenders and 16 challengers. Random pairings will match one contender with one challenger across the opening four events, rather than placing all 32 athletes into a single-night bracket.

The series begins with Cut I at GLORY 111 on February 6 at Rotterdam’s RTM Stage. Further opening cuts are scheduled for April, May and June. Winning an opening matchup advances a fighter to September’s Final Cut, where the remaining 16 competitors will be paired through another random draw.

Eight winners will then proceed to the December finale. That closing event uses an eight-man Grand Prix, meaning the eventual champion must win three bouts in one night. In total, the competition spans six events, with no second opportunity for an eliminated entrant.

For Bouzid, the first assignment is still to come: Wednesday’s announcement reserves his place in that process without naming which challenger he will face or which opening cut will host his bout.