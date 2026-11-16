Andrei Haraguchi Returns To K-1 Group Against Koya At Krush 194

Andrei Haraguchi will cross back into the K-1 group to face Koya at Krush 194 on December 13 at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. The lightweight booking, announced on November 13, pairs a TEAM TEPPEN fighter whose professional wins have all come by knockout with a POWER OF DREAM prospect building a winning run.

This will be Haraguchi’s first appearance in Krush, rather than his first encounter with the wider organization. He previously competed in the K-1 versus RISE series at K-1 World Max in March 2024, when he faced Yuta Matsuyama. His official fight history records a decision defeat in that contest.

The scheduled format is three three-minute rounds with one possible extension round. The promotion lists this as a regular lightweight contest, not a championship match or an announced title eliminator. Both competitors are registered at 62.5 kilograms.

A Krush debut after an earlier K-1 appearance

Haraguchi brings a 5-6 professional record with five knockouts. The 30-year-old orthodox fighter is from Oura in Gunma prefecture and stands 173 centimeters tall. His gym is led by Hiroyuki Nasukawa, and his background includes winning the 65-kilogram A-class tournament at the ninth Stand up amateur competition.

His profile also records a January 2024 knockout of Ryusho Toda, following a 2023 win over Knight and unsuccessful attempts against Taisei Kondo. Those are earlier career results, not new fights announced for this card. The December assignment gives him a different opponent on his return to the group.

Koya prepares to extend his run

Koya is listed at 4-1 with two knockouts. He is an orthodox fighter from Omihachiman in Shiga prefecture, two centimeters taller than his opponent. Born on November 19, 2002, he will turn 24 before fight night.

The booking announcement describes four consecutive wins after a defeat on his professional debut and identifies a July 26 Bigbang appearance as his latest victory. K-1’s separate fighter record lists a March knockout of Taihei Shimomura among his previous promotional appearances.

In his own November 14 written response, Koya welcomed the matchup and asked supporters to attend. He said he intended to put everything into the opportunity over the remaining month. These remarks are paraphrased from Japanese rather than presented as an English quotation.

Krush 194 also includes the vacant flyweight championship rematch between Seri Okubo and Jinsei Yoshikawa. The flyweight opening follows Neigo Katono’s decision to relinquish the belt and concentrate on K-1’s bantamweight championship. A second vacant belt, at super welterweight, will be contested by Masaki Oishi and Kazuki Matsumoto. Those championship assignments are separate from the newly added lightweight pairing.

The current official event page has not yet specified the opening time, ticket prices or broadcast schedule. None of those arrangements should be inferred from an earlier Krush show.