WATCH: Anderson Silva’s Son Gabriel Viciously Knocked Out In Title Fight

Anderson Silva's son, Gabriel Silva, was brutally knocked out in a kickboxing title match.

By: Author Fernando Quiles Jr.

Two of Anderson Silva’s sons were recently in action but only one of them walked out with a win.

Gabriel and Kalyl Silva were in action at FightersRep 11 this past Friday (Nov. 5). Gabriel went one-on-one with Vincent Familari, while Kalyl collided with Melo Pamuk. While Kalyl scored a unanimous decision victory over Pamuk, Gabriel wasn’t so lucky.

Anderson Silva’s Son Knocked Out Cold

Gabriel vs. Familari was contested for the IKF Light Middleweight Championship. Late in the first round, Gabriel was knocked out cold. You can see the finish below (if the video doesn’t skip to the finish, head to the 2:42:47 mark).

After the fight, Familari spoke about what he had to do in order to get the job done (via MMAFighting.com).

“I knew that I had to stay on him, I couldn’t let him recover. I mean, the guy’s good. He could easily beat me, but God was with us on this victory, He blessed us. Much respect to my opponent, his camp, and everybody else, but we did it. We pulled through.”

Gabriel had a lot of early success in kickboxing and even captured gold along the way. Of course, when it comes to kickboxing, no one really stays unbeaten so it’s possible that the loss won’t deflate Gabriel in the long term. Time will tell how he responds.

Here’s another angle from Gabriel Silva’s knockout loss.

