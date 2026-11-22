Alassane Kamara is treating Monday’s Shu Inagaki fight as a final chance to restore his K-1 title hopes. In K-1’s November 22 written report, he clarified that the phrase was motivational, not a retirement announcement.

He wants another challenge against super-lightweight champion Taio Asahisa and spoke of representing France and Senegal. No new title fight has been booked.

He expects a strong opponent, plans to evade immediate attacks and counter, and hopes for a knockout. Friendly greetings outside the ring will not soften the contest. Sparring with Jérôme Le Banner and other large teammates, he said, reduced any intimidation.

The remarks are paraphrased in English from K-1’s original Japanese text. Kamara turned 27 on November 21.

Asahisa remains the common obstacle

The promotion’s October booking announcement explains why this particular opponent matters. Both men have already lost championship fights to Asahisa. Inagaki’s November 2025 vacant-title attempt ended in a 0-2 majority decision, before he returned with a decision win over Takuma Tsukamoto in May. Kamara challenged the same champion in September and also lost on the scorecards.

Their November meeting is therefore between two former challengers, not a defense of either fighter’s K-1 belt. No automatic title opportunity has been announced for the winner. The pairing was originally confirmed on October 9, so the new development is Kamara’s assessment of his situation after the weigh-in, rather than a new fight announcement.

K-1’s current athlete profiles list contrasting physical and technical starting points. Kamara is an orthodox fighter from Emergence Le Havre, standing 174 centimeters, with a 15-3 record and eight knockout wins. Inagaki is a 183-centimeter southpaw representing K-1 Gym Omiya Team Leon, listed at 16-4 with seven knockouts.

Inagaki’s near misses extend beyond Asahisa. His profile records a loss to Yodkhunpon in the September 2024 tournament final and a knockout defeat in their May 2025 meeting. Those setbacks preceded his November 2025 attempt, giving Kamara an opponent familiar with the division’s title level.

Inagaki’s own preparation and family-related remarks are covered separately in MiddleEasy’s report on his Thailand camp and changing approach.

The weigh-in leaves the contest at 65 kilograms

In a separate written post, Inagaki said his preparation was complete and that friendliness would not change his intent to stop Kamara.

The official November 22 scale report recorded Kamara at 65.0 kilograms and Inagaki at 64.9. Both were within the contracted super-lightweight limit. At the ceremony, Kamara said he wanted a victory to celebrate his birthday. Inagaki wanted a performance worthy of Korakuen Hall and acknowledged that both fighters had interests beyond this weight class.

The current event page places them eighth on the nine-fight K-1 REVENGE II program at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall on November 23. The bout is scheduled for three three-minute rounds, with one possible extension. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Japan time, with the main card beginning at 6 p.m. That is 9 a.m. UTC on November 23.

Darryl Verdonk versus Kim Hyun Jun remains the main event immediately after Kamara–Inagaki. Those are separate matchups and weight classes: Verdonk and Kim compete at 70 kilograms.