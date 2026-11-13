Zelfa Barrett Sees Three-Fight Route To World Title, Starting With Gwynne

Zelfa Barrett believes he could be a world champion within three fights, with Saturday’s Gavin Gwynne assignment first. He outlined that ambition in a new written interview with John Evans, published by The Ring on November 13.

“After these next three fights I can be a world champion.”

He envisages two wins creating a possible championship opportunity, not an agreed title fight. Barrett expects Gwynne to keep advancing and believes he can gradually dismantle him. A new MF PRO deal has restored a televised platform after a frustrating spell away from major attention. He cited Dickens and Leigh Wood as fighters whose opportunities eventually arrived.

Barrett said his last substantial boxing payday came in 2025, but he stayed dedicated in the gym rather than drinking. He has been rebuilding with Joe Gallagher after leaving uncle Pat Barrett and moving up from super-featherweight. His prediction is about what he believes remains possible, not a promised route.

Gwynne is the first hurdle, with a regional belt at stake

The WBA’s current schedule lists Barrett–Gwynne in London on November 14 for its vacant Inter-Continental lightweight championship. That is a regional belt, not the world championship Barrett wants. The listing does not describe the contest as a final eliminator or award its winner a guaranteed world-title challenge.

Barrett enters with 35 wins and three defeats, including 18 knockout victories, according to the association’s records. Gwynne is listed at 19 wins, four losses and two draws, with five knockout wins. Both are listed as representing the United Kingdom. The scheduled meeting is at lightweight, rather than the super-featherweight division in which Barrett previously challenged for a world belt.

The setbacks that make his three-fight ambition significant

Barrett has already experienced how quickly a promising position can change. Against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in 2022, he scored a third-round knockdown before being stopped in the ninth after suffering two knockdowns himself. That unsuccessful world-title attempt was at 130 pounds, before this latest rebuilding campaign.

He later stopped Jordan Gill in a Manchester main event on April 13, 2024. Matchroom’s finalized event record confirms a tenth-round technical knockout at the AO Arena. It was an important winning night between Barrett’s world-title disappointment and the defeat that subsequently forced him to reset again.

Jazza Dickens beat Barrett over ten rounds in Manchester in February 2025. The WBA’s original report records scores of 97–93, 97–93 and 96–94, with Dickens taking the vacant WBA International super-featherweight championship. Those are the details of that earlier loss, not the result of the upcoming Gwynne fight. Barrett has since explained his decision to change trainers.

A Wembley opportunity on Riley’s bill

OVO Arena Wembley confirms that Barrett–Gwynne is on the November 14 MF PRO show led by Viddal Riley’s European cruiserweight title defence against Seydi Coupe. DAZN will broadcast the card. The venue lists doors at 4 p.m. and an approximate 4:30 p.m. show start, subject to change; neither is a confirmed Barrett ring-walk time.