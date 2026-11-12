Zelfa Barrett Explains Gallagher Switch Before Gavin Gwynne Fight

Zelfa Barrett says changing trainers has strengthened his relationship with uncle Pat Barrett as he prepares to face Gavin Gwynne. In Oscar Pick’s November 12 written interview for Boxing News, he also described frustration at smaller shows and the difficulty of making 130 pounds.

“These things played on my mind but have just made me work harder”

Barrett said Pat suggested the professional separation so they could enjoy being family. They are now closer. He has worked with Joe Gallagher since early 2025, returning to Champs Camp after earlier sparring with Anthony Crolla.

He believes that work has developed a different style, and expects an opponent intent on winning to help him demonstrate it. His move to lightweight followed problems making super-featherweight. The ambition remains another world-title opportunity, not a confirmed championship shot. He questioned why repeatedly beaten fighters received televised opportunities while he stayed on smaller shows, and described working quietly.

A regional belt, not a world championship

The WBA lists Barrett against Gwynne for its vacant Inter-Continental lightweight belt in London on November 14. That identifies the immediate prize: a regional championship at 135 pounds. It is not listed as a world-title contest or a final eliminator guaranteeing the winner a mandatory position.

The same schedule records Barrett at 35 wins and three defeats, with 18 knockout victories. Gwynne is listed at 19 wins, four losses and two draws, including five knockout wins. Both represent the United Kingdom. Those figures describe their records entering the scheduled meeting, rather than a prediction of its outcome.

The setbacks behind Barrett’s rebuilding work

Barrett’s previous world-title attempt came against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in 2022. He put Rakhimov down in the third round, but was stopped in the ninth after being knocked down twice. That was a super-featherweight championship bid, before the current move up a division.

He later beat Jordan Gill at Manchester’s AO Arena on April 13, 2024. Matchroom’s finalized event record confirms a tenth-round technical knockout for Barrett. The victory returned him to winning form in a major domestic main event, but did not deliver a world championship.

The next major setback was a unanimous-decision defeat to Jazza Dickens in Manchester in February 2025. The WBA’s original report lists scores of 97–93, 97–93 and 96–94 after ten rounds, with Dickens taking the vacant WBA International super-featherweight belt. That result belongs to Barrett’s earlier campaign at 130 pounds.

Where the Wembley assignment fits

Saturday’s show takes place at OVO Arena Wembley, with Viddal Riley defending his European cruiserweight championship against Seydi Coupe at the top of the bill. Barrett–Gwynne is part of that MF PRO programme, rather than its headline contest.

The venue also lists Yaser Al Ghena against Ben Marksby, Tom Welland against Jack Dillingham and Dan Toward’s rematch with Jak Corrie. Kieron Molloy is scheduled to defend his IBF European welterweight belt against Steve Suppan. The British Boxing Board of Control’s current schedule independently confirms Barrett–Gwynne at Wembley on the same date, alongside Riley–Coupe and the listed supporting contests. Doors are listed for 4 p.m., with an approximate 4:30 p.m. show start; those are event timings, not a confirmed Barrett ring-walk time. More boxing coverage is available on MiddleEasy.