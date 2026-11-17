Yutaro Asahi wants a strong performance against Petchtanong Petchfergus to bring Hiroki Akimoto and Yuki Yoza within reach. In ONE Championship’s November 17 written preview, the returning 27-year-old Japanese striker also expressed interest in Muay Thai, using open-finger gloves, against opponents Yod-IQ and Rambolek.

Asahi and Petchtanong meet in featherweight kickboxing at ONE SAMURAI 5 on Wednesday, November 18, at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota in Tokyo. The promotion’s current card lists their contest separately from the Joshua Pacio–Keito Yamakita strawweight MMA championship main event; this is not an announced title fight for either kickboxer.

Asahi sees another veteran test as an unusually valuable opportunity: his little over 30 career bouts contrast with Petchtanong’s more than 400. He praised the Thai’s sustained technical quality rather than treating the experience gap as intimidating.

The earlier upset behind Asahi’s return

The Japanese fighter’s earlier ONE appearance explains why that comparison matters. At ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5, 2024, he defeated Seksan Or Kwanmuang by unanimous decision in a 142-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest. ONE’s original report described an approach built around movement and selective attacks rather than an extended close-range brawl. He scored from changing angles in the opening round, then dropped Seksan with a lead uppercut and left hand in the second. The Thai pressed in the third, but the newcomer retained the advantage. That result ended Seksan’s eight-fight winning streak in the organization.

Petchtanong, 41, dismissed age as decisive and backed his conditioning. He identified Asahi’s mobility, punches and quick lead leg as problems to solve through experience. His preferred outcome is a finish inside two rounds, but he would accept a points victory if no knockout opportunity appears.

Petchtanong’s recent test and the names on Asahi’s list

His latest recorded appearance offers a recent example of that adaptability. At ONE Fight Night 43 in May, Ben Woolliss began aggressively, switching stances and attacking with fast kicks. Petchtanong initially used push kicks to manage their separation, while the British fighter found openings for punches and uppercuts late in the first round. ONE’s contemporary account then described the veteran finding his rhythm in the second as they exchanged attacks to the legs and body. In one sequence, he invited a kick before answering with a left low kick that unsettled Woolliss. The official record lists a unanimous-decision victory for the Thai.

There is also a direct connection between Asahi’s proposed next opponents and the man across from him. Petchtanong won the bantamweight kickboxing championship by split decision over Akimoto in November 2022. His official record also includes a decision defeat to Yoza before the Woolliss win. Those names therefore represent established tests against a veteran Asahi is about to face, not opponents already booked for him. The current athlete listings identify Phoenix Gym as Asahi’s team and Superbon Training Camp as Petchtanong’s.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Japan Standard Time, equivalent to 8:30 a.m. UTC and 3:30 a.m. Eastern on November 18. ONE’s viewing guide lists U-NEXT for Japan and an Inner Circle subscription internationally, with geographic restrictions applying. The first two matches are also scheduled for the promotion’s public YouTube and Facebook channels.