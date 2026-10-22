Viddal Riley Outlines Route To A Traditional World Title

Viddal Riley is keeping his focus on a traditional world championship rather than waiting for the IBF route to resolve itself. In a DAZN interview published October 21, he identified 2027 as his title target.

He said inactivity had already cost him momentum, attributing that problem to his previous promotional arrangement. The European cruiserweight champion now prefers another competitive outing to sitting out while the title picture remains unsettled.

“It’s been the same goal since I was a kid.”

Asked about Zuffa Boxing, he distinguished its championship from the established belts held by fighters such as Evander Holyfield and David Haye. He viewed joining that promotion as an individual decision, declined to discuss whether he had been approached, and emphasized his present commitment to MF Pro.

The belt dispute behind the uncertainty

The IBF’s own account of its dispute with Jai Opetaia sets out why the traditional championship and the Zuffa belt cannot simply be treated as interchangeable. Its March 23 statement described sanction being granted, withdrawn and reconsidered before Opetaia faced Brandon Glanton in Las Vegas.

According to the federation, its eventual approval depended on the event not being promoted as a unification and the additional belt not being contested as a world championship. The IBF said the March 6 press conference contradicted those assurances, prompting it to withdraw sanction before the March 8 bout.

The board subsequently voted on March 19 to vacate the championship under Rule 5.H, which addresses champions participating in unsanctioned contests within their prescribed weight limit. That is the federation’s published explanation of its decision, not a new ruling issued in response to Riley’s interview. It does not announce a Riley opponent or a date for a vacant-title contest.

A confirmed European defense comes first

The immediate booking is independently listed in the British Boxing Board of Control’s October 15 European championship circular: Riley will defend against Seydi Coupe at Wembley Arena, London, on Saturday, November 14. The notice identifies MF Sports as promoter and lists Riley as the holder. It is a European cruiserweight championship contest, not the proposed IBF world-title opportunity discussed in the interview.

Riley acknowledged Coupe’s ambition but questioned the standard of his opposition. With limited footage available, he expects to learn more once they share the ring. He wants a decisive performance. He also left open which governing body might provide his first world championship, noting that he has several rankings rather than presenting the IBF route as his only possible way forward.

The belt he is defending came from April’s unanimous-decision victory over Mateusz Masternak at London’s O2 Arena. The three scorecards were 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109. Riley controlled the contest without securing a stoppage, completing the twelve rounds against an experienced opponent on the Derek Chisora–Deontay Wilder card. His right hand repeatedly troubled Masternak, and he briefly switched southpaw during the fourth round.

His representatives recorded that achievement as the European addition to his earlier English and British titles, with an unbeaten professional record of 14-0. The progression explains the distinction he makes between domestic and continental success and the world championship he still wants to win.