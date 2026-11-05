Victor Hugo Expects A Creative ONE Debut Against Devhonte Johnson

Victor Hugo expects his attacking guard to meet Devhonte Johnson’s pressure passing when their rivalry reaches ONE Championship. In remarks published by the promotion on November 5, he also explained why the heavyweight opportunity matters to him.

The two make their promotional debuts in an openweight submission grappling contest at ONE Fight Night 49. Their meeting is part of the Bangkok card headlined by Lucas Gabriel against Magomed Magomedov, rather than the separate Christian Lee–Tye Ruotolo championship event earlier on the schedule. Lumpinee Stadium hosts the mixed-discipline show, which includes MMA and striking bouts alongside this grappling contest.

Hugo described his ambition to represent the sport well:

“I want to make sure that the heavyweights are not boring to watch.”

A familiar opponent, a different rules setting

Hugo had long hoped ONE would introduce heavyweight grappling and invite him. He recalled a flying-triangle win and a subsequent defeat in their purple-belt meetings, describing a nine-year wait for another chance. His earlier winning footage had proved difficult to find.

Johnson accepted Tom DeBlass’s offer immediately, rating Hugo among the best. Unlike their earlier encounters, this will be no-gi. He said both have matured physically and should leave old results behind, while recognizing the confidence each can take from a win.

He respects Hugo’s mobility, top and bottom games and submission routes. His own finishing confidence is conditional on reaching favored positions, particularly securing his hands around an opponent’s head and arm.

ONE’s original announcement identifies Hugo with Six Blades Jiu-Jitsu, where he trains under Xande Ribeiro alongside Rafael Lovato Jr. The latter already holds a promotional victory over Giancarlo Bodoni at ONE 173. Johnson represents Bones BJJ and Unity Jiu-Jitsu, so the match brings together athletes from two established training networks.

Two established no-gi credentials

Hugo arrives after winning his first ADCC world championship in September. The tournament’s broadcaster documented four submissions in the over-99-kilogram bracket: Heikki Jussila, Abdulaev Ruslan and Mark Macqueen before Josh Saunders in the final. He had not previously won an ADCC medal.

That run gives the debut a different setting from an ordinary return to tournament competition. After taking gold, Hugo announced his retirement from ADCC championship competition. That announcement concerned ADCC, not retirement from grappling altogether; his forthcoming appearance is in another organization.

Johnson’s no-gi credentials have their own foundation. The IBJJF’s 2022 profile records his first black-belt Pan No-Gi championship in 2021, followed by the World No-Gi title that October. Murilo Santana had awarded him his black belt in 2018.

The federation connected those titles with his rise to the top of its super-heavyweight no-gi ranking at that time. That is historical context, not a claim about his current ranking. Its profile also records that he opened Bones Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in 2019, balancing teaching and running the academy with preparation for competition.

When the Bangkok card airs

For viewers in the United States and Canada, ONE lists the broadcast on Prime Video at 9 p.m. Eastern and 6 p.m. Pacific on Friday, November 6, with an Amazon Prime membership. In Bangkok, the same start is 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 7. Regional platforms and restrictions differ; that distinction avoids confusing the U.S. broadcast date with the local event morning.