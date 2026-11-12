Ubaid Hussain Gives Split Rodtang–Nong-O Pick, Backs Friend Ondash

Ubaid Hussain says Nong-O Hama should consider retirement, yet is unwilling to rule out the veteran beating Rodtang Jitmuangnon. In a November 12 written interview with ONE, the British-Pakistani contender voiced concern about the damage Nong-O could take before describing two possible outcomes for Friday’s quarterfinal.

“I see either Nong-O winning by a decision or Rodtang taking this one by a knockout.”

He expects an aggressive contest, contrasting Nong-O’s power and knowledge with Rodtang’s attacking style. Their matchup had previously been scheduled for ONE 173 in Tokyo before falling through.

For Shimon Yoshinari against Ramadan Ondash, Hussain acknowledged a personal preference rather than presenting an impartial pick. Ondash is his friend. He praised Shimon’s tactical precision and Ondash’s explosiveness, stopped short of naming a definite winner and anticipated someone being knocked down.

A contender watches the other side of the bracket

Those two quarterfinals open the 2026–2027 ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. They are on the opposite side of the draw from Hussain, whose November 20 assignment at The Inner Circle 39 is Black Panther. The winner of their contest advances to face the winner of Asadula Imangazaliev’s championship rematch with Aslamjon Ortikov.

ONE’s tournament guide makes the distinction between the two prizes explicit. Imangazaliev’s divisional championship is at stake whenever he competes, while the tournament itself awards a separate silver belt. The eventual Grand Prix winner is therefore set to finish with both championships, not merely a future title opportunity.

The format gives Hussain a route to a world-title fight in the semifinals if he gets past Black Panther. It does not put him directly against Rodtang, Nong-O, Shimon or Ondash next; an encounter with that half of the bracket would have to wait until the final.

Non-title tournament bouts use three three-minute rounds under ONE’s global Muay Thai rules. Championship contests run five rounds instead. If the title changes hands during the tournament, it travels with the new champion through the bracket; the remaining title fights retain that longer distance.

Hussain’s contract win preceded this opportunity

Hussain secured his main-roster place at The Inner Circle 28 on August 28. ONE’s original result report records a unanimous-decision victory over Isannuea Sor Sasiwat, with a knee to the body producing a first-round knockdown. He maintained control through the remaining rounds with punches, elbows and movement, earning a US$100,000 contract.

That performance brought his professional record to 17–0 and his promotional record to eight wins without defeat. The current promotional breakdown lists six unanimous decisions, one knockout and one technical knockout.

Black Panther arrives with six consecutive promotional victories. His latest listed result is a unanimous decision over Sean Climaco, following a split decision against Diego Paez and a second-round stoppage of Johan Estupinan. The Thai represents Team Mehdi Zatout; Hussain represents Kiatphontip UK.

Friday’s opening card takes place at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. ONE’s viewing guide lists The Inner Circle 38 at 11:30 a.m. GMT on November 13 — 6:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and 3:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time — available through its subscription service. The separately branded ONE Friday Fights 178 programme follows at 1:30 p.m. GMT, with regional broadcast availability varying.

A subsequent November 12 announcement moves Shimon–Ondash from The Inner Circle 38 to the opening contest of Friday Fights 178, making that quarterfinal free for global viewers. Rodtang–Nong-O remains the main event of The Inner Circle 38. Both contests are still at Lumpinee on the same date; the change concerns their programme placement and access.