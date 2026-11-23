Ubaid Hussain expected to face either man from the Asadula Imangazaliev–Aslamjon Ortikov rematch, but his first impression of their title fight favored the challenger. In ONE Championship’s November 23 written post-fight interview, the unbeaten British-Pakistani contender explained his view while acknowledging the limits of his judging experience.

The remarks came after he earned his own place in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals. Hussain outpointed Black Panther at The Inner Circle 39 on November 20 at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium, leaving him next in line to challenge the reigning champion.

Hussain qualifies his take on the championship decision

Imangazaliev retained the title by split decision. One judge scored the five-round rematch 48-47 for Ortikov; the other two favored the champion, 48-47 and 49-46. Hussain said he has studied some refereeing and judging in the United Kingdom, but did not present himself as an authority on ONE’s officiating.

As ONE’s published interview records his assessment:

“I know a little bit. I’m not on a ONE Championship level, and I thought Aslamjon won.”

He also left room to reconsider after another viewing. Rather than identifying a particular disputed round, he said watching the fight back might help him see where Ortikov made mistakes. His stated preparation had covered either possible opponent, so the verdict did not leave him without a plan for the next stage.

The official semifinal bracket pairs Hussain with Imangazaliev, while Nong-O faces Shimon Yoshinari on the other side. The promotion has yet to provide further event details in its current bracket announcement. Hussain’s matchup puts the divisional championship at stake as well as a place in the tournament final; the Grand Prix’s silver belt remains a separate prize still to be decided.

Experience mattered in his own quarterfinal

Looking back at Black Panther, the 21-year-old described enjoying the contest and wanting more rounds to develop his experience. He believed a stoppage was available to him, but that was his assessment of the performance, not the official result. All three judges awarded him the decision, taking his overall record to 18-0.

He recalled beginning cautiously to gather information. Near the end of the opening round, he believed either a knee or a body shot had hurt his opponent, although he did not identify which strike with certainty. Hearing a reaction encouraged him to increase his pressure as the fight continued. He felt additional time in that opening period might have produced a knockdown.

The Kiatphontip UK representative now has nine promotional victories. His official athlete record breaks those wins down into seven unanimous decisions, one knockout and one technical knockout. His previous result against Isannuea Sor Sasiwat brought the US$100,000 main-roster contract that preceded this tournament run.

His acknowledgments extended beyond the gym: he thanked his sponsors, family, trainer Jompop and other coaches, as well as supporters in Thailand, England and Pakistan. That appreciation follows his earlier account of the family support behind his rise.

For the champion, his message was more direct: he warned Imangazaliev to be ready and declared his intention to take the title. That confidence now has a defined opponent, but not an announced date in the material reviewed. The semifinal matchup is established; the event arrangements are still to come.