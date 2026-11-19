Ubaid Hussain wants a Grand Prix final against Nong-O Hama after watching the veteran beat Rodtang. In ONE Championship’s November 19 written interview, the unbeaten contender also picked Asadula Imangazaliev to edge Aslamjon Ortikov again.

Hussain attended the quarterfinal at Lumpinee Stadium and singled out the veteran’s unexpected head kick. He told ONE:

Everyone expected [Rodtang] to beat him easily. But Nong-O proved everyone wrong – he proved me wrong as well.

He credited the 40-year-old’s lifelong work and experience, wished him luck against Shimon, and said sharing the ring with him would be an honor. That remains an ambition, not a confirmed matchup.

Nong-O’s win changes the picture

Nong-O advanced by unanimous decision against Rodtang at The Inner Circle 38. ONE’s official report describes kicks off both legs and a close-range elbow before the second-round head-kick knockdown. Rodtang rallied in the third, but the former bantamweight champion used the clinch to contain the exchanges and preserve his lead.

First, Hussain faces Black Panther on November 20. He says camp has prepared him for the opponent’s best version, without underestimating him. Having also watched the first Imangazaliev–Ortikov meeting in person, he expects another narrow contest despite favoring the champion.

The draw gives that prediction immediate relevance. The Black Panther–Hussain winner meets the Imangazaliev–Ortikov winner in the semifinals. On the opposite side, Nong-O is already paired with Shimon Yoshinari. The two halves cannot meet until the championship final.

ONE’s tournament rules keep the divisional world championship in play as its holder advances. A successful challenger takes the belt independently of the bracket. Non-title matches use three three-minute rounds, while championship fights use five. Friday’s co-main event is therefore not itself a world-title bout; the potential title opportunity comes afterward. The eventual tournament winner collects both the Grand Prix belt and the divisional championship, rather than choosing between the two honors.

A title route with an unbeaten record at stake

The first Imangazaliev–Ortikov contest took place at The Inner Circle 20 in June. A split decision after five rounds gave the Russian the vacant championship and ended the Uzbek contender’s unbeaten run. ONE lists Imangazaliev at 13-0 overall, with seven knockouts among nine promotional wins; Friday is his first defense.

Hussain’s official promotional record lists eight victories and no losses, six earned by unanimous decision. His latest stoppage was a first-round technical knockout of Sanpet Sor Salacheep. Most recently, he outpointed Isannuea Sor Sasiwat at The Inner Circle 28, where he secured a US$100,000 main-roster contract. He enters this tournament at 17-0 overall.

Black Panther brings a different rebuilding story. After losing his ONE debut, the Team Mehdi Zatout representative won six straight. His current results table includes stoppages of Ali Saldoev and Johan Estupinan, followed by decisions over Diego Paez and Sean Climaco. That sequence supplies experience both finishing opponents and winning across the full three rounds.

The Inner Circle 39 takes place at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok and streams in Asia primetime for Inner Circle subscribers. The five-bout program is separate from ONE Friday Fights 179 on the same date. Imangazaliev’s first championship defense headlines, with three further Muay Thai contests supporting the two tournament quarterfinals.