Ubaid Hussain wants time to read Black Panther before trying to finish him. In ONE Championship’s November 17 written interview, the unbeaten British-Pakistani striker outlined a patient route to a second- or third-round stoppage rather than promising an immediate knockout.

Their flyweight Muay Thai quarterfinal takes place at The Inner Circle 39 on November 20 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The show streams for Inner Circle subscribers in Asia primetime. Neither man has won a semifinal place yet.

Hussain believes the Thai has looked vulnerable when caught late in previous fights. That is his assessment of the footage, not an established finding about his opponent’s durability. He plans to draw mistakes with movement and attack from angles.

I’m planning to move forward, create angles, and land with full power.

He told ONE in its written interview that a later finish would allow him to study the matchup and display more of his skills. His preferred finishing strike would be a straight punch to the head or body. He described his camp as complete and said the necessary problems had been addressed.

His contract-winning performance went the distance

His most recent win was not a knockout. The promotion’s August 28 report records a unanimous-decision victory over Isannuea Sor Sasiwat at The Inner Circle 28. Hussain scored an early knockdown with a knee to the body, then used movement, punches and elbows to maintain control through the remaining rounds. The performance brought a US$100,000 main-roster contract, taking his overall record to 17-0 and his ONE run to eight wins.

The official athlete records show that six of those eight promotional victories have come by unanimous decision. The other two ended by knockout or technical knockout. His recent results include decisions over Panpadej Looksuan and Isannuea, either side of a first-round stoppage of Sanpet Sor Salacheep. The record supports experience over three rounds; it does not make this opponent or a predicted finish routine.

Black Panther has six consecutive ONE victories after losing his debut. His latest listed results are a unanimous decision over Sean Climaco and a split decision over Diego Paez, following stoppages of Johan Estupinan and Ali Saldoev. The 26-year-old Thai is listed at 168cm, two centimeters shorter than the 21-year-old Hussain. These are verified profile measurements, not a claim about which man will control distance.

A semifinal could carry the world title

The bracket gives this contest consequences beyond an unbeaten record. Under ONE’s published tournament rules, ordinary non-title matches run three three-minute rounds, while matches involving the world championship run five. The belt remains in play as its holder advances; if the champion loses, the title changes hands independently of the Grand Prix bracket.

The winner of Black Panther-Hussain is due to meet the winner of Asadula Imangazaliev’s championship rematch with Aslamjon Ortikov. That makes the possible semifinal a title opportunity, conditional on winning Friday. It does not turn Hussain’s quarterfinal into a championship bout.

Hussain said he would be ready for either man but kept his immediate focus on Black Panther. He also stressed that the tournament offers no easy or guaranteed wins.

His own tactical plan is distinct from his earlier predictions for the other quarterfinals. The next step requires solving the opponent in front of him, not relying on the bracket’s possibilities.