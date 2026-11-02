Tye Ruotolo Explains Confidence Against Christian Lee

Tye Ruotolo believes he can beat Christian Lee, but he is not predicting an easy championship fight. In a new written interview published by ONE Championship on November 2, the American acknowledged the difficulty of his November 6 assignment while explaining his ambition to hold its MMA and submission grappling titles simultaneously.

The lightweight MMA title contest headlines The Inner Circle 37 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. Lee is defending that belt; Ruotolo’s welterweight submission grappling championship is not the prize being contested in their meeting. The event is part of Friday’s two-program evening, alongside the separate ONE Friday Fights 177 card.

Confidence Without Dismissing The Challenge

Ruotolo said his confidence in facing Christian preceded his MMA debut against the champion’s younger brother, Adrian. He acknowledged that his MMA skills still need to improve, while describing the challenge as one he deliberately requested rather than an opportunity he accepted without believing he could win.

It’s going to be a tough challenge. But I believe in myself

Having trained from childhood alongside twin brother Kade, he considers their limited MMA experience an incomplete measure of their preparation. He expects both men to apply pressure and believes he can finish comparable-sized opponents. He wants to become ONE’s first champion combining MMA and submission grappling titles, fulfilling his ambition to excel across both disciplines.

The Experience Behind The Two-Sport Ambition

His official record separates those disciplines. Ruotolo’s nine submission grappling victories account for most of his unbeaten ONE run; only two wins came under MMA rules. His first MMA appearance ended with a submission of Adrian Lee at 4:14 of the second round at ONE Fight Night 35. He then submitted Shozo Isojima at 2:26 of round one at ONE 173.

The official archival clip below revisits the Adrian Lee matchup; it is not footage of the upcoming title fight.

The grappling title dates to his November 2023 victory over Magomed Abdulkadirov. Three successful defenses followed, with Pawel Jaworski his latest challenger. That March contest went to a unanimous decision, as did the earlier defense against Dante Leon. Those results establish his championship experience without treating success in submission-only competition as an existing MMA title reign.

ONE also shared this training-themed preview of Ruotolo’s challenge.

Christian Lee brings a substantially longer MMA championship history. His official record lists 18 victories, including 13 technical knockouts and four submissions. Only one win required a decision. His latest recorded appearance was a second-round TKO of Alibeg Rasulov at ONE 173, following their earlier no-contest meeting.

Lee first won the lightweight championship by stopping Shinya Aoki in 2019. After losing a decision to Ok Rae Yoon, he regained that title by second-round TKO in their rematch. He added the welterweight MMA belt with a fourth-round stoppage of Kiamrian Abbasov in 2022, making him a champion in two MMA weight classes rather than two different sports.

The supporting Inner Circle lineup includes Komawut FA Group against Yodphupa Petkiatpet in bantamweight Muay Thai, plus Kongchai Chanaidonmueang against Tantawy Ahmed at flyweight. Titus Proctor meets Maciej Karpinski at lightweight, and Cal Cook faces Dabdam Por Tor Tor Thongtawee at strawweight. The member stream is available through ONE’s Inner Circle service.