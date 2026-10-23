Tony Soto Says Leaving His Handwraps Was Not Retirement

Tony Soto says leaving his handwraps in the ring after his June defeat was a statement about changing his life, not retiring from bare-knuckle fighting.

The former BKFC lightweight title challenger explained the gesture at the October 17 BKFC 95 post-event press conference in Newark. His remarks followed a second-round knockout of Anthony Pike at Prudential Center, ending a four-fight losing streak. BKFC revisited his explanation in an October 23 feature; the remarks themselves came after Saturday’s event.

What Soto meant by leaving his wraps behind

BKFC’s written account quotes Soto:

“That wasn’t me retiring. That was more symbolic; that was me dying and being reborn as the person that I am today.”

He linked that change to Christianity, putting God and family ahead of himself, and credited his coaches and training discipline. Soto acknowledged his opening round against Pike was imperfect before he adjusted. He also described praying with his opponent and wanting both fighters safe. He traced his difficulty rebuilding momentum to the Spain fight, while maintaining his own belief about who deserved that decision.

Asked about his knockout bonus, he mentioned bills and an upgraded wedding ring for his wife, whose support he praised as they approached 20 years together.

A return to winning, not a newly announced fight

Soto’s victory over Pike was recorded at 0:40 of round two. It improved his BKFC record to 7-4, while Pike dropped to 1-2. This was a non-title contest, rather than another opportunity to win the lightweight championship.

His earlier title challenge came against Franco Tenaglia in Marbella in October 2024, where Soto lost a close decision. The New Jersey win therefore changed his recent competitive trajectory without changing the outcome of that championship bout.

Soto’s promotional record already included victories over Tyler Goodjohn and Kevin Croom before the skid. Born in Brooklyn and based in North Carolina, he was returning to the win column as an experienced BKFC competitor, not making his first appearance in the sport.

At the BKFC 95 weigh-in, Soto registered 156.6 pounds and Pike 155.6. Soto entered as an established former title challenger; Pike had completed only two BKFC appearances. The finish gave Soto a seventh promotional win and one of the night’s knockout awards.

His separate in-ring callout targeted Tony Ferguson, who had most recently defended his Misfits Boxing title against Mahmood Sebie in September. That challenge did not announce a signed contest or Ferguson joining BKFC. Ferguson’s recent bout was gloved boxing, so a bare-knuckle meeting would involve a different ruleset as well as a new opponent.