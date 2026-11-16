Tomoya Yokoyama Says Rui Okubo Must Earn A K-1 Title Fight

Tomoya Yokoyama is willing to fight Rui Okubo, but does not believe a featherweight championship should buy immediate access to his super-featherweight belt. Responding to Okubo’s multi-division ambition at Tokyo’s November 13 Meiho awards, he proposed a contender’s route: move to 60 kilograms and beat established opposition.

K-1’s written account describes a confident exchange between training partners. Yokoyama warned he would hurt Okubo, who predicted his own victory. Friendship would not prevent competition. Specifically, Yokoyama wants Okubo to defeat opponents he has already faced. Okubo accepted the value of building demand first and envisaged a future Gunma main event, potentially following Yokoyama even to 62.5 kilograms.

Yokoyama also expressed interest in moving up and avenging his loss to Hirotaka Asahisa. He had no confirmed next opponent in that report. These are English paraphrases of their Japanese remarks, not an announcement of a signed champion-versus-champion contest.

In his own written post from the ceremony, Okubo described feeling honored to present awards and inspired by the achievements of those attending.

Two Champions On Different Divisional Paths

Yokoyama’s current official profile identifies him as the seventh K-1 super-featherweight champion and the twelfth Krush champion in the same division. The Liberoa southpaw is listed at 60 kilograms, with 24 wins, thirteen by knockout, and five defeats. His championship credentials therefore come from the weight Okubo hopes to enter, rather than a simultaneous claim to the featherweight belt. The profile also records earlier runner-up and third-place finishes in K-1’s super-featherweight championship tournaments, giving his demand for divisional experience a concrete competitive backdrop.

Okubo represents K-1 Gym Wolf TEAM ASTER and holds the promotion’s eighth featherweight championship. His official listing gives him fifteen wins, four by knockout, two defeats and one no-contest. Earlier honors include the inaugural Krush flyweight title and the 2021 K-1 Koshien championship at 55 kilograms. His progression has already crossed weight categories; the present challenge concerns another step, against a champion whose listed stance is southpaw rather than his own orthodox alignment.

Isroilov Comes Before Any Title Challenge

The immediate assignment remains Bobirjon Isroilov on December 29 at Yokohama BUNTAI. K-1’s current event page lists a 59-kilogram non-title match over three three-minute rounds, with one possible extension. Isroilov represents Oqtepa Fight Club in Uzbekistan and is listed at 35 wins and three losses, including fifteen knockout victories. That contracted weight is below Yokoyama’s division. Both men are listed at 59 kilograms. The event listing does not turn this appearance into a super-featherweight championship eliminator or promise Okubo the next title opportunity.