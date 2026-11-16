Toma Wants Ryota Ishida Win To Earn K-1 Title Opportunity

Toma wants victory over Ryota Ishida to strengthen his case for a shot at Tomoya Yokoyama. In K-1’s November 16 written interview, he welcomed a strong opponent and predicted a tense contest at K-1 Revenge II. A title opportunity remains his ambition, not a confirmed reward.

He preferred Ishida to the Kanata Ueno matchup he had expected. Praising Ishida’s range and punching, Toma thought the former champion’s loss to Rui Okubo resembled his own experience of overconfidence against Masaki Kaneda. He credited rehearsed left-hand patterns and a corner instruction for beating Chihiro Nakajima, thanking Nakajima for accepting that fight.

Toma also clarified that his earlier Yokoyama callout had sounded more immediate than intended: he wanted to earn his way forward. He still regards K-1 as the world’s best and wants victory even if it requires an untidy performance. These are English paraphrases of his Japanese answers.

Toma’s Earlier Route To A K-1 Final

The ISKA featherweight champion has been pursuing the promotion’s highest level since turning professional at sixteen in December 2018. His official profile traces early wins over Genki Adachi, Takashi Niimi and TETSU before an unsuccessful Krush featherweight title challenge against Niimi in February 2021. Three subsequent victories brought him back toward the leading contenders. That progression provides a longer reference point for the new title ambition than his most recent knockout alone.

His strongest K-1 tournament run came in August 2022. Toma defeated Tatsuya Tsubakihara and Wang Junguang to reach the featherweight final, where Taito Gunji beat him. The profile also records a later win against Shuhei Kumura and his 2023 meeting with RISE’s Haruto Yasumoto. Those appearances were at featherweight; November’s assignment is at the heavier super-featherweight limit.

Ishida Moves Up After Losing His Belt

Ishida arrives from POWER OF DREAM with a different championship history. His official listing identifies him as the seventh K-1 featherweight champion and ninth Krush featherweight champion. It records a first-round knockout of Kosei Sekiguchi on May 31, followed by the September 12 defeat to Okubo. The title-winning finish against Ishida preceded the new champion’s four-division ambition. Ishida is now listed at 60 kilograms, the same weight as Toma.

November 23 Schedule

Their November 23 meeting is the sixth fight at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, over three three-minute rounds with one possible extension. It sits below Darryl Verdonk against Kim Hyun Jun on the nine-fight programme. The official schedule lists doors at 5:30 p.m. and the main card at 6 p.m., both Japan time. ABEMA’s event broadcast begins at 5:30 p.m.; that is a programme start, not an individual walkout time.