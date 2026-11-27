Thway Lin Htet wants to establish forward pressure against Denkriangkrai Mavinn Muaythai, but he is preparing to change direction if that approach fails. In ONE Championship’s new written interview, the Myanmar striker described a flexible plan for their November 27 main event at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

His starting point is to assess the opponent in the ring rather than commit to one fixed solution. He intends to take the initiative, then judge whether advancing is effective against the Thai southpaw. An uncomfortable matchup would prompt a switch to retreating and countering instead.

“I’m usually a fighter who likes to solve problems and adapt to whatever happens in the ring.”

The Phyo Wai Group representative also wants another performance bonus and says a finish is his objective. That is an ambition for the coming bout, not a confirmed award or a prediction of an official result.

A tactical choice against a patient southpaw

Denkriangkrai has outlined a counter-striking approach of his own, with particular attention to the spinning backfist. MiddleEasy’s separate coverage of the Thai fighter’s preparation examines that side of the matchup and includes the current weigh-in and faceoff clips.

The official ONE athlete records give the opposing camps different finishing profiles. Denkriangkrai has ten wins in sixteen promotional appearances, with nine victories decided by the judges and one by knockout. Thway has six wins from ten appearances, divided evenly between stoppages and decisions.

For the Myanmar fighter, those finishes comprise two knockouts and one technical knockout. His decision victories include one unanimous, one split and one majority verdict. All four losses in the same promotional record were unanimous decisions, so he has not been stopped in ONE.

The results behind Thway’s finishing goal

His latest appearance ended in a split-decision victory over Xavier Gonzalez at ONE Friday Fights 170 and The Inner Circle 30. Our report on that September contest covers the previous result; the present interview concerns his next assignment.

The Gonzalez victory followed three consecutive defeats on the official ledger, against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Kongchai Chanaidonmueang and Chartpayak Saksatoon. Each of those contests lasted three rounds. The sequence places his current push for another stoppage after a return to winning form, rather than immediately after one of his earlier knockout performances.

The ONE Friday Fights 180 lineup lists this as its strawweight Muay Thai main event. ONE’s event page separately identifies Yodkhunpon against Detchawalit as the headline contest for the accompanying Inner Circle 40 program. Those are distinct bouts on the November 27 presentation, not two names for the same main event.