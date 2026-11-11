Thomas Hauser Repeats Joshua Retirement Advice, Favors Fury

A fighter’s future and a fight prediction are different questions for Thomas Hauser. In Max Williams’ November 11 written Square Mile interview, he addresses both ahead of Anthony Joshua’s meeting with Tyson Fury.

“Out of admiration and respect for him, I wish he would retire.”

Hauser recalled Eddie Hearn criticizing his earlier recommendation. He believes Joshua reacts less effectively to punches, already has substantial wealth, and paid a lasting price in the Wladimir Klitschko fight. Those are Hauser’s assessments, not a medical diagnosis.

He favors Tyson Fury’s boxing to avoid Joshua’s biggest punch and wear him down, while acknowledging Fury has declined, Joshua hits hard, and the prediction could be wrong.

The Career Behind The Concern

The Klitschko reference reaches back to April 2017, when Joshua beat the former champion before 90,000 at Wembley. His promoter’s career account places that victory between his first IBF title win against Charles Martin in April 2016 and later unification against Joseph Parker in March 2018. That was the period when Joshua was collecting major heavyweight belts, rather than rebuilding after a defeat.

His subsequent record also shows why a famous win and a retirement recommendation answer different questions. Joshua lost to Andy Ruiz Jr. on his American debut in 2019, then regained the titles in their Saudi rematch that December. Oleksandr Usyk later outpointed him twice, first in London in September 2021 and again in Saudi Arabia ten months later. Both Usyk meetings ended on the scorecards rather than with Joshua being stopped.

More recently, Joshua stopped Otto Wallin after five rounds in December 2023 and Francis Ngannou in two rounds in March 2024. His attempt to reclaim the IBF championship against Daniel Dubois ended in a fifth-round knockout defeat at Wembley that September. Ngannou had previously tested Fury, making Joshua’s decisive result a directly relevant point of comparison.

December’s Scheduled Meeting

FURY VS AJ TICKETS ON SALE NOW‼️ Secure your seat for the UK’s most anticipated fight at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. 🎟️ https://t.co/94IBafIHdc#FuryJoshua | @RingMagazine | Dec 11th | Live only on Netflix 🥊 pic.twitter.com/FaIxNrPa9I — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) October 9, 2026

Fury and Joshua are scheduled to meet December 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, with global coverage on Netflix. The platform’s current event listing gives Fury a 36-2-1 record with 25 knockouts and Joshua a 30-4 record with 27. This interview is a new assessment of an already announced contest, not confirmation of a new booking or a completed result.

Netflix’s help schedule currently lists the event for 11 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, 6 p.m. Eastern and 3 p.m. Pacific. That is the advertised stream time, not a guaranteed main-event ringwalk. Live events are included in Netflix plans without an additional event charge.