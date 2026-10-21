Takeru Segawa Pledges Behind-The-Scenes Support After ONE Farewell

Takeru Segawa used his farewell at ONE SAMURAI 4 to ask spectators to keep supporting active fighters. He credited supporters for sustaining a career shaped by difficult experiences.

The ceremony took place at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on October 17. ONE’s official event listing identifies the occasion as his Hall of Fame recognition, while its photo gallery shows him receiving flowers from fellow Japanese kickboxing great Masato. ONE released the subtitled speech on October 20.

The recognition had been announced in May, after his retirement fight. ONE chairman Chatri Sityodtong said the occasion would include a 10-gong salute, placing a formal tribute to the departing athlete on the promotion’s fourth SAMURAI show rather than presenting it as another competitive appearance.

Takeru’s Promise To The Fighters Still Competing

In ONE’s published English translation of his Japanese remarks, Takeru said:

I’ll do whatever I can to contribute from behind the scenes or in any other way I can.

He traced his professional journey from a debut in Thailand at 17 to competing at a high level at 35. He credited supporters with keeping him in the sport longer than he otherwise would have remained.

His gratitude did not erase the setbacks. He described painful experiences in ONE, while explaining that those challenges had ultimately enriched his time as a fighter.

In his own words 🙏 Takeru reflects on a career that defined a generation of Japanese kickboxing after his Hall of Fame induction at ONE SAMURAI 4! 🇯🇵 @takerusegawa Watch the full #ONESAMURAI4 event replay on VOD:

Subscribe to The Inner Circle for USD9.99/month 👉… pic.twitter.com/mLVHmRN7pi — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 20, 2026

Takeru also acknowledged three defeats for his team that evening, alongside Masaaki Noiri’s win. He pointed to those mixed results as evidence of the competition’s difficulty.

His appreciation extended beyond ONE’s roster. He emphasized the daily pain, demanding preparation and obstacles fighters overcome before performing, said he could not think of another sport that asked so much of its competitors, then closed by inviting the crowd to celebrate martial arts together.

The Championship Win Before The Farewell

The ceremony followed his April 29 retirement bout against Rodtang Jitmuangnon. ONE’s induction announcement records a fifth-round TKO at Ariake Arena that earned Takeru the interim flyweight kickboxing championship and avenged his defeat in their 2025 meeting. The recognition therefore came after he had left competition holding a ONE belt.

That achievement followed championships across three K-1 weight divisions. ONE’s announcement named Demetrious Johnson, Bibiano Fernandes and Aung La N Sang as the previously inducted champions he would join. Sityodtong framed Takeru’s distinction around success in both Japanese kickboxing and ONE, rather than a single farewell performance.

The surrounding card continued with active champions defending their titles. Nadaka Yoshinari subsequently discussed following the ceremony, and Noiri advanced in the featherweight kickboxing tournament. Those competitive assignments were separate from Takeru’s recognition.