Taiki Naito Calls For Jonathan Di Bella Title Fight At ONE Samurai In 2027

Taiki Naito wants Jonathan Di Bella for ONE’s vacant flyweight kickboxing championship. After winning in Bangkok, he requested that matchup at a ONE Samurai event in 2027.

He made his request in English to the Bangkok Post’s Nick Atkin:

“I am not the underdog [any more]. 100 per cent next fight is the title shot. Only title shot, OK?”

His own Japanese-language post thanked supporters and expressed confidence that his next appearance would make him champion. That was a personal pledge, not confirmation that ONE has agreed to the contest.

Naito explains the change behind his late breakthrough

In interpreter-mediated answers, Naito anticipated damage, credited his corner, and wanted to show he could exchange punches rather than only counter. He considered Kongthoranee’s invitation to trade entertaining, not improper.

🆕 Taiki Naito has called out Jonathan Di Bella for ONE Championship’s vacant flyweight kickboxing title after beating Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 49. “My time is coming,” Naito told the Bangkok Post after Saturday’s co-main event at Lumpinee Stadium. “I am not… pic.twitter.com/x5qqfUyKIf — Nick Atkin (@nickatkinone) November 7, 2026

The three-round rematch ended with all three judges favoring Naito 29-27. ONE’s account describes a competitive opening round, a second-round left hook that shifted momentum toward Kongthoranee, and the Japanese fighter’s decisive knockdown late in the third. The Thai recovered to reach the final bell.

That result reversed their October 2023 Muay Thai meeting at ONE Friday Fights 37, which Kongthoranee had won by unanimous decision. This time they competed in kickboxing. The promotion lists Naito’s overall record at 40-14 following the victory.

The rematch was arranged after an opponent change. ONE had originally booked Naito against Johan Estupinan, but its October 23 announcement confirmed that an injury had ruled Estupinan out. Kongthoranee stepped into the flyweight kickboxing assignment instead.

The requested opponent holds a different championship

Di Bella is ONE’s strawweight kickboxing champion, not its flyweight titleholder. His official record shows three consecutive five-round unanimous-decision victories: Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Prajanchai and Zhang Peimian. His latest defense came against Zhang at The Inner Circle 22.

Those championship appearances provide specific context for Naito’s choice. Di Bella won the interim strawweight belt against Sam-A in March 2025 and unified it against Prajanchai that October. The proposed move would concern the separate, vacant flyweight championship rather than a challenge for the belt he currently owns.

Atkin reported that ONE chief Chatri Sityodtong expects Di Bella to defend at strawweight at ONE 174 in December. An earlier proposed flyweight challenge against Superlek did not happen after the Thai suffered an ACL injury and relinquished that championship.

His choice of discipline follows a plan outlined in ONE’s November 5 written interview. Naito wanted the kickboxing championship before returning to Muay Thai, rather than abandoning that sport permanently. He had prepared finishing punches with either hand but said the opportunity during the contest would determine which weapon he used.

A mixed-rules winning run supports the request

Naito’s current streak crosses two sports. His official ledger records a majority-decision Muay Thai win over Johan Estupinan, a first-round Muay Thai knockout of Nakrob Fairtex, and a kickboxing decision over Hyu before this weekend’s success. It is not a sequence of four kickboxing victories. His promotional statistics list 11 wins and six losses, distinct from the overall career record reported above.

The 30-year-old Bell Wood Fight Team representative had already identified Di Bella before the rematch. His post-fight request now comes with the required victory secured. He told Atkin nobody else came to mind because, in his assessment, he had already beaten the alternatives.