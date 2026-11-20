Stephanie Piñeiro says super lightweight is her natural division. In an interview published by World Boxing News on November 20, she explained that her team had waited for the right opportunity to leave 147 pounds.

A nutritionist is helping her prepare for Litzy Vázquez on December 5 in Bayamón, following April’s defeat to Lauren Price. She said the benefits were already showing in training, under professional guidance.

A Return To Welterweight Is Not Ruled Out

Discussing the Welsh champion, Piñeiro told World Boxing News:

“However, I certainly wouldn’t rule out a rematch with Lauren Price at welterweight in the future.”

Piñeiro said Price’s speed surprised her in the ring. She disputed the scoring but praised both women’s effort. She said she did not see Vázquez as a threat, while stressing her respect for the opponent. Winning the titles, she added, could provide a platform for further achievements. She added that giving supporters strong matchups was her aim and linked another Price meeting to fan interest.

Bayamón Offers A Different Championship Route

The WBC’s October announcement identifies Vázquez as a 24-year-old from Veracruz with nine wins, no defeats and six knockouts. The Mexican enters the scheduled ten-round contest against a 36-year-old southpaw whose record is 10-1 with three stoppages. Those are different career positions: the visitor is protecting an unbeaten record, while Piñeiro is rebuilding after her first professional loss.

The council lists the Puerto Rican second in its super lightweight rankings. Salita Promotions identifies her as the WBA’s leading contender and Vázquez as that organization’s interim champion. Their matchup therefore brings an existing interim titleholder into a contest for the vacant full championship, not an undisputed champion defending a complete collection.

Dec. 5 is a chance to make history. 💣 Litzy “La Bomba” Vázquez takes her power into enemy territory, facing Stephanie Piñeiro for three world titles in Puerto Rico. 12.5 | 5 PM ET | https://t.co/BeUgLYkCwk pic.twitter.com/UEe545FVWG — Salita Promotions (@SalitaProm) November 20, 2026

The vacant WBC championship became available following Katie Taylor’s retirement. This is a chance to take over one of the belts the Irishwoman relinquished, at the lighter weight Piñeiro has chosen for her next campaign.

The event takes place at Coliseo Rubén Rodríguez, with Salita Promotions and Universal Promotions staging the show in association with Wynn Records. The promoter’s current card lists the WBA, WBC and WBO belts for the main event, expanding on the two-title wording in its original October announcement. Its supporting lineup includes Joshua Pagán against Orlando Gonzalez and Ashleyann Lozada against Veronica Tosi.

The April defeat provides the immediate sporting context for Piñeiro’s change of division. In its original account, the WBC credited Price’s accurate combinations, movement and footwork with controlling their welterweight contest. It described the challenger applying pressure in spells but meeting a composed champion. That assessment remains distinct from Piñeiro’s disagreement with the judging; her statements do not change the official unanimous-decision result.