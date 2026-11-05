Skye Nicolson Targets Australian Fights, Outlines 2027 Opponent Priorities

Skye Nicolson wants major Australian fights in 2027, provided she beats Miyo Yoshida. Speaking to The Ring, she outlined ambitions rather than confirmed bookings.

She prioritizes a Tiara Brown rematch if Brown beats Ellie Scotney; a Scotney win would instead motivate Nicolson to establish who is best. Brown defeated her by split decision in March 2025.

“The Serrano fight feels like it’s slipping through my fingers now.”

Amanda Serrano and Dina Thorslund remain targets, alongside possible unification at 122 pounds. Nicolson intends to pursue Serrano while the opportunity exists.

A Joint Promotional Platform Behind The Ambition

The arrangement supporting those aspirations is already in place. Matchroom and Most Valuable Promotions announced their long-term women’s boxing alliance on July 28, naming Nicolson as its first participating fighter. It joined the promoters’ resources rather than announcing a particular future opponent for her.

Their original release described cooperation on championship opportunities, audience development and commercial investment. Matchroom would continue working with MVP on her career. Nicolson’s involvement therefore did not mean that her established promoter had simply been replaced by Jake Paul’s company.

She entered that partnership as a two-division champion. After winning the WBC featherweight belt against Sarah Mahfoud in 2024, she became interim champion and mandatory challenger at super bantamweight. The WBC elevated her in May 2026 after Scotney vacated the division’s title.

With both promoters supporting her, the Australian hopes to develop a national connection comparable to Katie Taylor’s in Ireland.

Let’s gooooo 🔥 @skyebnic and Elif Turhan defend their World Titles in Texas this Sunday 🤠 🤝 @MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/cRnHOLuu8j — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 2, 2026

Texas Determines The Immediate Direction

The WBC lists the Yoshida defense for Sunday, November 8, at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. It is her first defense of the organization’s super bantamweight championship, not a newly announced unification.

Nicolson’s Brown–Scotney preference is conditional, not a reference to a fight still on Sunday’s card. The WBC confirmed on October 14 that Scotney had withdrawn through injury and that the matchup would be rescheduled. No replacement date was supplied.

Ramla Ali and Mikiah Kreps took that slot on the show. Scotney’s planned move to featherweight remains distinct from Nicolson’s super bantamweight defense: the withdrawn contest concerned Brown’s 126-pound championship, whereas Nicolson is preparing to defend at 122 pounds.

Yoshida brings championship experience from two divisions to the challenge. The original August meeting was postponed because of Nicolson’s injury; the current sanctioning-body announcement establishes the revised November date.

Her wrist injury was frustrating, but she found the extra preparation useful. Yoshida’s volume punching presents a stylistic test; winning Sunday remains the immediate priority.