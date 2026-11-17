Shu Inagaki says two months at Thailand’s PK Saenchai gym changed his understanding of hard training. In a written K-1 interview published November 17, the Krush champion also suggested his remaining time at 65kg could be limited.

The pair are scheduled for November 23 at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall, in the seventh bout of K-1 REVENGE II. Their super-lightweight contest is listed for three three-minute rounds, with one possible extension round. It is not advertised as a championship fight.

Inagaki described the contrast between established stars such as Tawanchai and younger Thai fighters seeking financial security. Their hunger and workload made his previous training standards feel insufficient. He shared accommodation with fighters and credited his wife’s support at home.

The 26-year-old believes Kamara is more defensively careful than his explosive reputation suggests, particularly near the ropes. He respects his durability but has prepared several finishing attacks, including knees. Inagaki’s aim is a stoppage, rather than simply getting through a decision.

His home team offered a separate preparation update on November 14. K-1 Gym Omiya reported that Inagaki and Koya Saito were training without injuries ahead of their November appearances. That is the gym’s assessment, not an independent medical clearance.

Rebuilding the kicking game without giving away the opening round

The trip also had a technical purpose. In K-1’s written account of the October 9 announcement press conference, Inagaki explained that his game had become increasingly punch-oriented. He wanted to recover the kicking emphasis of his early career through Muay Thai training. Although he had hoped to train with Tawanchai, the Thai star was injured; Inagaki instead emphasized the quality of the other fighters around him.

He said the camp improved his stamina and wanted to begin the Kamara fight at a much faster pace. That did not mean abandoning defense. His stated concern was allowing an opponent to take the opening round while he settled into the contest. He wanted to score while remaining responsible, rather than confuse a cautious start with effective control.

In a November 12 written post, Inagaki thanked the returning bout sponsor beneath K-1’s official matchup announcement.

The official profiles illustrate the contrasting matchup: Inagaki is a 183cm southpaw, while Kamara is a 174cm orthodox fighter representing Emergence Le Havre. K-1 lists their records as 16-4 with seven knockouts and 15-3 with eight knockouts, respectively. Height alone does not establish reach or predict how their exchanges will unfold.

Both men are trying to rebuild after losing to champion Taio Asahisa. The original booking announcement records Inagaki’s narrow majority-decision defeat in their November 2025 vacant-title fight and his subsequent May win over Takuma Tsukamoto. Kamara’s most recent title challenge ended in a September decision loss to Asahisa.

A conditional title route and a changing weight cut

A future title opportunity would be Inagaki’s fourth, if it materializes. He said growing size and weight-cutting difficulty might make around next year his last period at 65kg; he has not announced a definite move.

At the earlier press conference, he had identified a possible 70kg future and hoped a decisive November performance could lead to another Asahisa meeting in spring. Those were his ambitions, not a confirmed next booking.

Inagaki’s remarks above are paraphrased in English from K-1’s original Japanese written interviews.